Care we provide at VA North Florida health care

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs

Meditation and mindfulness training

Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes

Massage and manual therapy

Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.

Take charge of your health plan by calling or secure messaging your Primary Care provider to request a consult placed with a Whole Health Coach.

VA staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Health Inventory