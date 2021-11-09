Whole Health
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. Take charge of your health plan by calling or secure messaging your Primary Care provider to request a consult placed with a Whole Health Coach
Care we provide at VA North Florida health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
Find out how you can #LiveWholeHealth from home through VA’s ongoing self-care blog series. This series highlights Whole Health resources—such as video sessions for yoga or meditation—that you can follow along at home to live healthier and happier.
VA staff and Veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Health Inventory
What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of Well-Being Programs and clinical treatments. The road to better health and well-being starts here, with you. Be at the center of your care. Check out VA's new Video "Discover What Matters, Live Whole Health"
As Part of the Whole Health approach, VA is developing policies and guidance to implement complementary and integrative health (CIH) services. Below are links to VA-approved complementary and integrative health approaches for treatment:
-Acupuncture
-Biofeedback
-Clinical Hypnosis
-Massage Therapy
-Meditation
-Guided Imagery
-Tai chi/qi gong
-Yoga
Below is the current Whole Health Newsletter and older editions. These newsletters are published quarterly and include an array of whole health topics.
Below are various Whole Health resources.
Live Whole Health App
Mindfulness Coach App
Mindfulness Veteran Feature Story