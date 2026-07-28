Our research

The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (MRVAMC) Research Service, located in Gainesville, Florida, is responsible for VA research conducted in our region. The MRVAMC is the hub of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS). Most of our scientists are affiliated with the University of Florida and collaborate on studies that are conducted at many different locations nationwide.

Why Research?

Medical care has been transformed over the past 40 years. In the 1970s, most diagnosis and treatment was based on an incomplete understanding of human anatomy, physiology, and disease. Over time, basic scientific research has flourished and has enabled us to understand the mechanisms (many genetic) underlying human disease. We have also seen an enormous outpouring of clinical research (research involving people), much of which has sought to enable a better understanding of human diseases and injuries, their causes, and their consequences. Finally, we have seen a tremendous proliferation of clinical trials scientifically testing specific treatments. These have enormously advanced clinical care.

Clinical trials are done in phases:

Phase 1: Small clinical trials enable us to determine the safety and how well patients are able to tolerate proposed advances in treatments.

Phase 2: Moderate-sized clinical trials are typically randomized, placebo-controlled (to assure that, of two identical groups of research participants, those getting the experimental treatment truly did better), and double-blinded (so neither investigators nor research participants know who is getting the experimental treatment). These trials help to determine whether an experimental treatment shows signs of being safe and effective.

Phase III: These large, randomized controlled studies involving many centers provide our gold standard test of effectiveness. Because of the large number of participants, these studies provide an even better assessment of safety. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires evidence of effectiveness and safety from two well-conducted Phase III trials before it approves a drug.

Why VA Research?

The earliest VA research predates World War II. However, beginning in 1945, the VA established a strong, independently funded research program with the specific goals of advancing care of diseases and injuries particularly affecting Veterans and providing Veterans the opportunity to participate in research studies. These studies also benefit the general public. For example, VA research has led to breakthroughs in treatments for tuberculosis, high blood pressure (hypertension), imaging, heart disease, and many other illnesses as described at the website of the Office of Research and Development:

Who Conducts VA Research at the NF/SG VHS?

Clinical research at the NF/SG VHS is conducted by VA physicians or by clinicians with PhDs who are certified in various fields of medicine; in other disciplines of health care such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and psychology; and in related biomedical fields such as engineering, in which research focuses on areas such imaging, assistive devices, and prosthetics.

What Research Has Been Conducted at the NF/SG VHS?

For a list of research publications about studies conducted by NF/SGVHS scientists – with abstracts and, in some cases, access to full articles – follow this link to PubMed.