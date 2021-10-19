Research
Explore VA North Florida's research initiatives. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Our research programs
The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (MRVAMC) Research Service, located in Gainesville, Florida, is responsible for VA research conducted in our region. The MRVAMC is the hub of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SG VHS). Most of our scientists are affiliated with the University of Florida and collaborate on studies that are conducted at many different locations nationwide.
Why Research?
Medical care has been transformed over the past 40 years. In the 1970s, most diagnosis and treatment was based on an incomplete understanding of human anatomy, physiology, and disease. Over time, basic scientific research has flourished and has enabled us to understand the mechanisms (many genetic) underlying human disease. We have also seen an enormous outpouring of clinical research (research involving people), much of which has sought to enable a better understanding of human diseases and injuries, their causes, and their consequences. Finally, we have seen a tremendous proliferation of clinical trials scientifically testing specific treatments. These have enormously advanced clinical care.
Clinical trials are done in phases:
- Phase 1: Small clinical trials enable us to determine the safety and how well patients are able to tolerate proposed advances in treatments.
- Phase 2: Moderate-sized clinical trials are typically randomized, placebo-controlled (to assure that, of two identical groups of research participants, those getting the experimental treatment truly did better), and double-blinded (so neither investigators nor research participants know who is getting the experimental treatment). These trials help to determine whether an experimental treatment shows signs of being safe and effective.
- Phase III: These large, randomized controlled studies involving many centers provide our gold standard test of effectiveness. Because of the large number of participants, these studies provide an even better assessment of safety. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires evidence of effectiveness and safety from two well-conducted Phase III trials before it approves a drug.
Why VA Research?
The earliest VA research predates World War II. However, beginning in 1945, the VA established a strong, independently funded research program with the specific goals of advancing care of diseases and injuries particularly affecting Veterans and providing Veterans the opportunity to participate in research studies. These studies also benefit the general public. For example, VA research has led to breakthroughs in treatments for tuberculosis, high blood pressure (hypertension), imaging, heart disease, and many other illnesses as described at the website of the Office of Research and Development:
- A Historical Look and VA Research Advances
- VA Research Infographics – https://www.research.va.gov/pubs/infographs/default.cfm
- Stories about current VA research: Research Currents
Who Conducts VA Research at the NF/SG VHS?
Clinical research at the NF/SG VHS is conducted by VA physicians or by clinicians with PhDs who are certified in various fields of medicine; in other disciplines of health care such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and psychology; and in related biomedical fields such as engineering, in which research focuses on areas such imaging, assistive devices, and prosthetics.
What Research Has Been Conducted at the NF/SG VHS?
For a list of research publications about studies conducted by NF/SG VHS scientists – with abstracts and, in some cases, access to full articles – follow this link to PubMed.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=%28Veterans+%5BAffiliation%5D%29+…
Volunteer for a research study
Participation in VA clinical studies will give you the opportunity to contribute to our knowledge about human diseases. Participation in clinical trials will enable you to contribute to the development of a cutting-edge experimental treatment. Even if you get the placebo instead of the experimental treatment, you will be contributing to the advancement of medicine, you will receive intense medical attention, and you will help to advance the care of other people.
All research, animal and human, is extremely tightly controlled and monitored by regulatory boards: the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees (IACUC) in the case of animal research and the Institutional Review Board (IRB) in the case of human research. These boards assure that research is conducted in a highly disciplined manner that protects the safety and wellbeing of all participants and the privacy and rights of human participants.
- FAQ – https://www.research.va.gov/for_veterans/volunteering-faq.cfm
- Volunteering for Research (brochure, PDF) – https://www.research.va.gov/for_veterans/Volunteering-in-Research.pdf
If you decide to volunteer for a research study, you can change your mind at any time. Your decision to participate or not will not affect your VA benefits.
Current VA-Sponsored Clinical Trials
How to Enroll in Clinical Trials Across the Nation @ ClinicalTrials.gov
For questions and more information about participating in VA research:
Research Office Building
Michael L. Merritt,
Research Service (151)
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 SW Archer Road
Gainesville, Fl 32608
Fax: 352-548-6000 X10-6476
Email: Michael.merritt@va.gov
Map of Malcom Randall VA Medical Center[L1]
North Florida Foundation for Education and Research, Inc. (NFFRE)
The North Florida Foundation for Education and Research, Inc., (NFFRE) is a private nonprofit organization that aims to improve the health and well-being of Veterans by supporting and advancing research and education activities in the NF/SG VHS while observing the highest ethical standards.
NFFRE depends on the generosity of individuals, corporations, and other organizations to continue its mission.
To make a donation, or for more information:
Website: https://www.nffre-research.org/
Phone: 352-548-6000 ext. 103399
Email: Paige.Webb@va.gov
List of documents:
List of documents:
- Chemical hygiene plan 2021-06-30
- Drills – mandatory annual
- Laboratory inspection – semiannual – checklist 2021-06-25
- Laboratory safety manual 2020-12-11
- Laboratory safety evaluation form SAMPLE
- MOU VA IBC 2018-06-01
- Research readiness plan 2021
- Research space close-out
- Laboratory close-out checklist 2018-06-05
- SOP research space close-out (Appendix A) 2018-06-05
- SRS protocol submission forms
- Personnel change form 2020-11-03
- Protocol abstract form 2020-11-03
- Protocol amendment form 2013-06-14
- Protocol cover sheet form 2020-11-03
- Protocol initial evaluation form 2013-06-2014
- Subcommittee on Research Safety (SRS): SRS SOP 2021-06-30
The alphabetic list below includes information and links to general information, specific instructions, forms, and both VA and non-VA research organizations.
- ACOS/R Corner
- AO_ACOS_Manual
- Handbook for the Prospective VA Investigator
- Questions Frequently Asked by Dually (UF-VA) Appointed Employees
- Overview of Malcom Randall VA Research
- Brain Rehabilitation Research Center: https://www.brrc.research.va.gov/
- Change of Research Stations: Change of Research Station SOP
- Conflicts of Interest (COI)
- Office of Government Ethics Form 450
- Office of Research and Development (ORD) Financial Conflict of Interest (FCOI) and 208 waivers
- Research SOP
- Dually appointed faculty with extramural funding: VA-UF MOU_Effort assignment
- Employee Assistance Program: EAP.pdf
- Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center: https://www.northflorida.va.gov/services/grecc/
- Grant Proposal Submission
- Introductory grant application guide
- Budget
- Example budget worksheet
- Example package budget forms
- Summary budget worksheet template
- Data Management Access Plan (DMAP)
- 09_VA_DMAP.pd.pdf
- DMAP Instructions (Powerpoint)
- Facilities and Other Resources Boilerplate 8/8/20
- Proposal document templates
- 10_VA_Financial_Disclosure_Statement
- 13_VA_Appendix_3_SRG Request
- Biosketch
- Biosketch instructions
- Biosketch blank
- NIH-Enroll-EthnicPercents_9-30-20
- Other Support
- Other Support format page
- Other Support instructions
- SF424R-R_enrollment table-embed in Human Subjects
- Grant Related Information – other
- Career Development Awards
- LOIs
- 10-1313-13 Fillable
- CDA LOI Instructions
- Program guide for proposals
- LOIs
- Change of principal investigator: Instructions
- Partial Offsite waivers
- Offsite waivers instructions
- Offsite waiver request
- Project Modification
- ORD Project Modification Request
- SOP-Modification of a VA funded grant
- Career Development Awards
- Indirect costs(IDC or Facility and Administrative [F&A) costs) on non-VA Grants – Assignment to VA
- Dean’s Account SOP 6-24-21
- Guide-UFIRST_Updating Project F&A Returns
- UFIRST_Updating Project F&A Returns_Advice
- Interim funding: SOP
- Intergovernmental Personal Act Agreements (IPAs) — non-BRRC: request form
- Logos: Logos_NFSGVHS_2021
- Map: Map – MRVAMC - Research
- Media contacts: Media clearance flow chart
- MyHealthyVet secure messaging: Guidance for researchers
- North Florida Foundation for Research and Education (NFFRE): https://www.nffre-research.org/
- Office of Research and Development (ORD)
- Pharmacy: Research medication supply order
- Phishing: UF phishing advisory
- Poster templates – Medical Media
- Poster-standard 44x56.pptx
- Tri-panel_template_boxes.ppts
- Project management
- Billing research costs
- Budget management for VA awards
- NFFRE-Subaward guidance
- Securely obtaining informed consent
- VA human research guide- The BRRC example
- VA REDCap overview
- Publications
- Checklist for Publishing VA Research
- SOP_Publication of Research
- Reminders of Key Policies & Protocols and Responsibilities: Reminders of Key Policies, Protocols, and Responsibilities
- Research or Quality Improvement?
- Quality Assurance (QA)/Quality Improve (QI) guidance form
- VA Handbook
- IRB-01 document
- Research protocol submission and management
- Human (HRPP_
- Introduction to HRPP: Introduction to HRPP
- IRBnet Introduction and Use
- Module 1. Intro and Registration
- Module 2a. Use by Researchers
- Enterprise Research Data Security Plan
- Bulletin
- Instructional powerpoint
- Animal (IACUC)
- ACORP Main body form
- Main body instructions
- Main body SAMPLE
- Appendix-3
- Instructions
- SAMPLE
- Appendix-4
- Instructions
- SAMPLE
- Appendix-5
- Instructions
- SAMPLE
- Appendix-6
- Instructions
- SAMPLE
- ACORP amendment form
- ACORP annual renewal form
- MOU_MRVAMC_UF on animal use in research
- ACORP Main body form
- Human (HRPP_
- Space access forms and RFSUS Charter
- Research space access request – common areas
- Research space access request – PI areas
- RFSUS Charter 10-05-20
- Technology Transfer Program
- Disclosure form
- Technology Transfer Program (Powerpoint)
- Training: Mandatory Training for Research and NF/SG VHS
- Travel: Travel request guidance
- Without compensation (WOC) employees:
- Research Service WOC program
- I-9 Form and document list
- VINCI
VA Informatics and Computing Infrastructure (VINCI) is an Office of Research and Development (ORD) platform that provides researchers access to VA data. These data can be used for purposes of participant recruitment. VINCI also provides a number of statistical tools to enable analysis of research data. VINCI operates on secure servers, thereby assurance Veterans' privacy and data security. VINCI welcomes all researchers in the VA community to explore the environment and tools available.
VINCI is a partner with the Corporate Data Warehouse (CDW) and hosts many types of analytical applications.
-
- Introduction 1.2
- VINCI Services for Recruiting Participants
- Handbook for the Prospective VA Investigator
- Research Office Staff: Research Office and BRRC staff