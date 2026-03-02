Tenna Liston is the Associate Director, Patient Care Services for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

As Associate Director, Patient Care Services (ADPCS), Ms. Liston is responsible for ensuring the effectiveness of the largest number of professional employees in North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

With over 1,400 employees, nurses are responsible for a large portion of our health care delivery and contribute greatly to the quality of care that is provided. In addition to being direct patient care providers, nursing staff are involved in education, research, patient safety, and facility accreditation.