Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
Gainesville, Fla. — For retired Army Veteran Robert Brown, a simple request for medication turned into a fight for his life, one he did not have to face alone.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is expanding access to advanced spine care through its spinal cord stimulation program at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC), offering Veterans a safer, less invasive option for severe back and nerve pain.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is diagnosing serious blood conditions faster than ever, thanks to a new Flow Cytometry Department and an improved hematology workflow at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) has expanded access to care by relocating Outpatient Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services to the new Gainesville Twenty Third Avenue VA Clinic. The clinic officially began seeing patients on July 20.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Gainesville has officially launched its TeleCritical Care services, expanding advanced virtual support for Veterans receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is improving access to modern, high quality urologic care with the launch of Aquablation therapy at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Gainesville.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans in residential mental health treatment at the Jacksonville North VA, part of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS), are finding renewed purpose and connection in an unexpected place: walking dogs from a local animal shelter.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Coast Guard Veteran Daniel Morris spent more than a decade living with bone on bone knee pain, watching his mobility and his independence slowly slip away.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is participating in this year’s Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 8 Improvement Forum, hosted at the Orlando VA Medical Center.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Sometimes the most meaningful moments in health care happen before the workday even begins.