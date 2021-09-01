 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.

In the spotlight at VA North Florida

NF/SGVHS Offers Virtual Book Club to Enrolled Veterans Participating in Whole Health Services

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s (NF/SGVHS) medical library has teamed up with Whole Health Service to provide an innovative virtual book club for enrolled Veterans participating in whole health services.

Army Veteran Joseph Sanders reads in preparation of his upcoming virtual book club meeting.
In the spotlight at VA North Florida

Veterans Summer Sports Clinic Cycling Event

“The object of the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic is to get Veterans out and about participating in adaptive sports safely,” said Katie Blunk, Adaptive Sports Coordinator. “This year’s cycling event features a 30-mile round trip ride on adaptive cycles provided by the Wounded Warrior Project.”

Photo of Cyclist
1