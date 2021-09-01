Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
NF/SGVHS Offers Virtual Book Club to Enrolled Veterans Participating in Whole Health Services
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s (NF/SGVHS) medical library has teamed up with Whole Health Service to provide an innovative virtual book club for enrolled Veterans participating in whole health services.
Veterans Summer Sports Clinic Cycling Event
“The object of the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic is to get Veterans out and about participating in adaptive sports safely,” said Katie Blunk, Adaptive Sports Coordinator. “This year’s cycling event features a 30-mile round trip ride on adaptive cycles provided by the Wounded Warrior Project.”