Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
The dedicated VA Primary Care Clinic team in Gainesville, FL. demonstrated remarkable quick thinking and professionalism when they sprang into action to save a Veteran who became unresponsive unexpectedly during a routine visit with his primary care doctor.
Marine Corps Veteran George Lamb, who sustained a traumatic brain injury, transformed his life from spending his days on the couch to earning gold medals for his achievements in cycling with the Adaptive Sports Program.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s Women Veterans Program recently organized a “Warrior Moms” baby shower at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (Malcom Randall VAMC) in Gainesville, Fla, attracting over 46 expectant mothers.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is proud to announce the opening of a new and improved Operating Room (OR) at the Lake City VA Medical Center (Lake City VAMC) located at 619 S. Marion Ave Lake City, FL 32025.
Alice Caldwell, staff RN at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center, was nominated and unanimously voted as the Great Catch Award Winner of 2025 Quarter 1 by the Office of High Reliability.
The Lake City VA Medical Center Emergency Department and Surgical Team proved to be a critical lifeline during an unforeseen medical crisis, ensuring a Veteran received the urgent and lifesaving care they needed.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS), now offers world-class pulsed field ablation procedures for Veterans, utilizing new FARAPULSE technology.
The VA Fisher House in Gainesville, Fla, recently received a generous donation of 27 holiday trees from the North Florida Hospital. This donation is part of the hospital's 24th Annual Holiday Tree Benefit, which aims to spread joy and cheer during the holiday season.
Gainesville, Fla. – On December 18th, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) Chaplain Service held a Final Mile Flag Presentation to recognize the services and organizations who dedicate their time and resources to the Final Mile ceremonies.
Dr. Josepha Cheong has been selected by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and the APA Foundation to receive the 2025 Jack Weinberg Memorial Award in Geriatric Psychiatry.