Pharmacy Residency Program
The pharmacy residency program at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System consists of both postgraduate year one (PGY1) and postgraduate year two (PGY2) programs. The Combined PGY1/PGY2 Pharmacotherapy Residency program is currently in pre-candidate status for accreditation by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP). All other programs are accredited by ASHP.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program provides a broad spectrum of clinical experience in VA pharmacy. As the largest VA health care system in the country, our network includes two medical centers, three large multi-specialty outpatient clinics, and nine community-based outpatient clinics covering 40,000 square miles. This extensive system allows us to offer diverse experiences, including rotations at both teaching and non-teaching hospitals, along with various specialty pharmacy areas. We have eight PGY1 positions available, with Gainesville, Florida as the primary practice site. All residents will have required rotations at participating practice sites within our network, some of which are located outside of Gainesville. These off-site rotations will not exceed 30% of the residency year, unless the resident opts to spend additional time at these sites.
Purpose
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program is designed to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education. Residents who successfully complete the NFSG PGY1 program will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy, and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
Program Description
The residency program is structured to provide a broad foundation of learning experiences for PGY1 residents while still allowing customization to meet the needs of each resident. Required experiences include 4 weeks of orientation, 6 weeks of PACT (primary care), 6 weeks of internal medicine, 6 weeks of community living center (long term care and short-term rehab), 4 weeks of anticoagulation, 4 weeks of pharmacy administration, 20-22 weeks of pharmacy operations, 1 year of project management, 1 year of practice management, and 1 year of teaching certificate. Residents will also choose between 4 weeks of intensive care (MICU or SICU) or 4 weeks of additional time in primary care (either PACT or Home Based Primary Care). Residents will have 2 weeks of dedicated project time.
Additionally, residents will complete four elective rotations, each 4 weeks long. Elective opportunities are available in cardiology, geriatrics and frailty, infectious diseases, oncology, pain management, palliative care, psychiatry, and women’s health. Residents may also elect to pursue longitudinal experiences in an area of interest. Additional experiences may be able to be accommodated based on resident interest. All elective and longitudinal experiences are subject to preceptor availability.
For additional information regarding projects, teaching opportunities, staffing, and application requirements, please see our brochure.
Combined PGY1/PGY2 Pharmacotherapy Residency
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Combined PGY1/PGY2 Pharmacotherapy Residency program is currently in pre-candidate status for ASHP accreditation.
Purpose
The PGY1/PGY2 pharmacy residency in pharmacotherapy is designed to produce a specialized practitioner with an advanced degree of proficiency and expertise in working with interdisciplinary teams to deliver pharmaceutical care to diverse populations presenting with varied and complex health problems. The intense focus on direct patient care of this residency develops a specialist of great flexibility in the direct patient care arena, an individual who can move from one specialized area of practice to another with confidence and ease. Graduates will be well prepared for board certification following the completion of this residency program. In addition, pharmacists completing this program will have developed the skills necessary to be practice leaders, conduct research, and effectively educate healthcare trainees.
Program Description
The primary training site for this program is the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, a 300-bed tertiary academic medical center. Some learning experiences may be offered at the Lake City VA Medical Center or outpatient clinics within the health system.
During the first year, residents will have required learning experiences in orientation, primary care (PACT), anticoagulation, long-term care (Community Living Center), internal medicine, intensive care, and pharmacy administration. Additional primary care learning experience may be substituted for the intensive care learning experience during the PGY1 year. Required rotations during the second year include cardiology, medical intensive care, surgical intensive care, oncology, infectious diseases, pain management/palliative care, and mental health/psychiatry. These learning experiences may be completed as elective learning experiences during the PGY1 year, in lieu of or in addition to the PGY2 required rotations. Longitudinal experiences in teaching certificate (PGY1), nutrition support (PGY2), pharmacy operations, practice management, and project management are also included in this program. Elective learning experiences are tailored to the interests of residents, which may include repeated core required rotation. Elective rotations are subject to availability.
Residents will be awarded a PGY1 certificate upon completion of the PGY1 program requirements and a PGY2 certificate upon completion of the PGY2 program requirements.
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency
The PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency program at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System was initially accredited in 2013. This program empowers pharmacists with one year of postgraduate residency training to practice in a wide variety of ambulatory care settings as independent practitioners. The successful graduate will be able to maintain an independent or collaborative practice of management of chronic diseases across the ambulatory spectrum. The program will develop the skills necessary to act as a mentor and teacher to pharmacy students, residents, and health care providers.
Purpose
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Program Description
The residents' year will be composed of both longitudinal and blocked learning experiences in various ambulatory clinics. The program is tailored to each resident – learning experiences and their lengths will be customized to each individual. The core rotations include PACT (primary care), anticoagulation, and cardiology. Core rotations include focused learning experiences (4 weeks at Ocala PACT, 6 weeks at The Villages PACT and 4-6 weeks at cardiology) and longitudinal learning experiences (18 weeks in Gainesville PACT two days per week, Anticoagulation two days per week, and one day per week longitudinal elective). Residents can expect to manage patients with the following disease states/conditions during the core rotations: diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, COPD, smoking cessation, anticoagulation, and cardiology/heart failure.
Elective rotations include mental health, pain management, infectious diseases, emergency department, anemia, oncology, clinical pharmacy administration and more.
Residents will complete a residency project during the year and will present that project at an approved venue. The resident will also be required to present a CE-accredited lecture and present at two weekly resident meetings during the residency year.
PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residency
The PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residency program at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System was initially accredited in 1992. This specialized pharmacy residency training program is directed toward developing advanced knowledge and skills in the area of critical care pharmacotherapy. The residency will provide extensive clinical experience and applied research training for a pharmacist desiring a career in this area of specialization. The ultimate goal of the program is to enable the resident to become a knowledgeable, effective, and ethical, proactive patient advocate. This includes providing efficacious pharmacotherapy, patient education, and protection of patient's right to privacy.
Purpose
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in the specialized area of critical care. The PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residency provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete this accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification.
Program Description
Residents use critical care environments to develop competencies in clinical pharmacy practice. Residents actively participate in interprofessional team rounds, consulting services, and medical emergencies. In addition to clinical responsibilities, residents are responsible for completing research, quality improvement, case presentations, journal clubs, and medication use evaluations. Opportunities for involvement in health professional trainee education and institutional committees are provided.
The primary training site for this program is the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, a 300-bed tertiary academic medical center. The resident's year will be composed of both longitudinal and blocked learning experiences in various critical care areas. Required block learning experiences include Critical Care Orientation (1 month), Medical Intensive Care (3-4 months), Emergency Medicine (1-2 months), Surgical & Cardiothoracic Critical Care (2-3 months), and ICU Overnight (1-2 months). Required longitudinal experiences include Nutrition Support, Research & Quality Improvement, Formulary & Medication Use Management, Pharmacy Operations, Practice Management and Education.
Elective learning experiences are tailored to the interests of residents, which may include Non-VA Critical Care (e.g. Trauma ICU).
PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency
The PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency program at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System was initially accredited in 2007. A PGY2 health system pharmacy administration and leadership residency builds upon PGY1 residency graduates' competence in the delivery of patient-centered care and in pharmacy operational services to prepare residents who can assume high level managerial, supervisory, and leadership responsibilities. Areas of competence emphasized during the program include safe and effective medication-use systems, quality assurance and improvement, the management of human resources, the management of financial resources, use of technology, and advanced leadership. The residency lays the foundation for continued growth in management and leadership skills. Upon graduation, residents are prepared for a clinical or operational management/supervisory role in a variety of work settings.
Purpose
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Program Description
The structure of the specialized residency training program is to prepare pharmacists in the delivery of patient-centered care and pharmacy clinical and operational services for ultimate roles as high-level managers, supervisors and leaders. Pharmacists completing this program will be prepared to function independently in advanced practice settings. In addition, pharmacists completing this program will have developed the skills necessary to be pharmacy leaders, promote the oversight and continued development of the profession, and effectively manage a variety of pharmacy settings. This PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency conducted by North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, Gainesville, FL (and surrounding areas) is accredited by ASHP. The primary training site for this program is the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, a 300-bed tertiary academic medical center; opportunities to travel to other sites within the health system and Health Service Area 2.3 are available and based on resident interest.
The resident will use pharmacy leadership and administration environments to develop competencies in administrative pharmacy practice. The core residency learning experiences include Orientation (4 weeks), Operations Pharmacy Management (Outpatient & Inpatient - 4-6 weeks each), Pharmacy Procurement/Informatics (4-6 weeks), Pharmacy Compliance (4-6 weeks), Clinical Pharmacy Management (Outpatient, Inpatient & Specialty - 4-6 weeks each), Enhanced Leadership (4-6 weeks), Chief Pharmacy Resident & Residency Program Management (12 months), Clinical (12 months) and Project (12 months). The resident will serve as the Chief Pharmacy Resident and will also have opportunities to maintain clinical practice skills. Elective learning experiences may be available in Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office, Program Management/Academic Detailing, Program Management/Informatics, and Clinical Contact Center (4-6 weeks focused each or 12-month longitudinal). Longitudinal experience schedules will be variable and developed in conjunction with preceptor; it may include time spent on an ad hoc or scheduled basis contingent on time of year. Residents actively participate in leadership activities and will be included on multiple workgroups and committees. The Medical Center is affiliated with the University of Florida and offers additional opportunities in education and research.
PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency
The PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency program at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System has been ASHP-accredited since 2008. This specialized pharmacy residency training program offers experience in the practice of pain management and end-of-life care. The residency will provide extensive clinical experience and applied research training for the pharmacist desiring a career in this area. The goal of the program is to enable the resident to become a knowledgeable, effective and proactive advocate for patients’ pharmacotherapy and improvement in quality of life wishes.
Purpose
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care and other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academia, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Program Description
The residency program is structured to provide a pain and palliative care focused foundation of learning experiences for PGY2 residents while still allowing for customization of the residency program to meet the needs of each resident. Each PGY2 resident will complete orientation (4 weeks if non-VA PGY1 or 2 weeks if VA-trained) at the start of the program. Required 8-week core rotations include Outpatient Pain Management, Inpatient Pain Management, and Palliative Care. Required core rotations that span between 2-4 weeks include Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and PDMP (PMOP), Interventional Pain Management, Primary Care Pain Clinic, and UF Health Palliative Care. Residents are required to choose between two 4-week core electives, Hematology/Oncology or Substance Abuse. There are opportunities for elective experiences, or if the resident has specific interests, the ability to focus electives on a core discipline such as oncology, substance use disorders, or mental health. Other elective experiences include the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit. The primary training site for this program is the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, a 300-bed tertiary academic medical center. Residents will also spend approximately 8-12 weeks at the Lake City VA Medical Center.
Longitudinal experiences spanning the 12 months of residency include the Pharmacy Pain and Drug Testing Service, Practice Management, and Project Management. The Pharmacy Pain and Drug Testing Service requires a 4 hour per week time commitment, which also includes participation in the Interdisciplinary Spinal Cord Stimulator meetings. Practice Management requires a 2 hour per week time commitment for presentations and population management. The resident is also required to present an ACPE-accredited lecture and present at two weekly resident meetings during the residency year. PGY2 residents are also expected to participate in training PGY1 residents, students, and other trainees to develop their teaching and precepting skills. This longitudinal rotation also includes the option to pursue a Clinical Teaching Certificate. The longitudinal Project Management learning experience allots 2 dedicated weeks for the resident to work on their required Residency Project and MUE. These 2 weeks are split into a 1-week block in the Fall and 1 week block in the Spring. Residents will be evaluated quarterly as they are expected to make progress on their projects outside of these 2 dedicated weeks. The MUE and residency project will be presented before the end of the residency year.
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy residency program was initially accredited in 2009. Through a wide variety of clinical, research and administrative experiences, the resident will gain the knowledge and skills necessary to function as clinical pharmacy specialist in psychiatry and a leader in psychiatric pharmacy. The resident will function as integral members of interdisciplinary teams caring for individuals with psychiatric disorders and will assume responsibility for patient-centered medication therapy.
Purpose
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Program Description
The residency program is structured to provide a well-rounded foundation of learning experiences for a PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy resident in both inpatient and outpatient psychiatry while still allowing for customization of the residency program to meet individual needs of each resident. Each PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy resident will complete orientation (4 weeks), Primary Care Mental Health Integration (4 weeks), Domiciliary/Residential Care Program (4 weeks), Outpatient Mental Health Clinic (8 weeks), Pain Consults (4 weeks), Mental Health Administration (3 weeks), Inpatient Consult Liaison Team (4 weeks), Inpatient Psychiatry (16 weeks). PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy residents have clinical longitudinal experiences that incorporate one-half of the year each which include Primary Care Mental Health Integration Clinic and Benzodiazepine Pharmacy Phone Taper Clinic. The residents are also required to complete entire year longitudinal programs to help develop their teaching and precepting skills, complete a residency research project and develop formulary management competency. The primary training site for this program is the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, a 300-bed tertiary academic medical center; opportunities to travel to other sites within the health system, including the Lake City VA Medical Center, are available and based on resident interest.
The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy residents can choose from the following rotations for their two 4-week elective experiences: emergency department, pain management, and outpatient mental health (other locations). Residents may also decide to repeat any required rotation as an elective experience for additional experience in that area.
Application Information
The Department of Veterans Affairs adheres to all federal Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA)/Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) oversees all clinical health professions training programs. To participate in training at a VA you will receive a Federal Appointment. However, to be appointed you must be eligible.
Applicants must be United States Citizens by the application deadline.
Applicants must be a graduate or (or will graduate from) an ACPE-accredited School or College of Pharmacy or have a Foreign Pharmacy Graduate Examination Committee (FPGEC) certificate from the NABP.
Applicants must be licensed or eligible for licensure prior to beginning the residency program.
Applicants must be registered with the ASHP Resident Matching Program.
You may locate the required application materials for each program within PhORCAS.
Please check the ASHP Residency Directory for the application deadline.
All candidates selected for interview will be notified. Interviews will be conducted either virtually or in person.
Pay and Benefits
PGY1 Pay – $49,194
PGY2 Pay – $52,602
Annual Leave (vacation) and Sick Leave are earned at a rate of 4 hours every pay period. This results in 13 days of annual leave and 13 days of sick leave earned during the year.
11 Federal Holidays.
Eligible for enrollment in the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) program and the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).
Authorized Absence (leave with pay) to attend selected meetings.
Financial support may be available for registration fees and travel outside of Gainesville and Lake City.
Licensure Requirements
Pharmacy licensure is important for the resident to be able receive maximum benefit from residency training and for the resident to be able to contribute to all aspects of pharmacy-related patient care. Within the VA, a license to practice in any state allows you to work at any VA, so residents are not required to obtain licensure in the state of Florida but may choose to do so.
It is preferred that PGY1 residents be licensed upon entry into the residency program. Residents that are unable to become licensed prior to starting PGY1 must take all applicable licensure exams within the first 60 days of residency, unless prior arrangements are made with their RPD. PGY1 residents must obtain an active pharmacist license within 120 days of beginning the residency program and maintain continuous active licensure throughout the duration of the program. Unless prior arrangements due to extenuating circumstances have been made with the residency director, residency program coordinator and chief of pharmacy, failure to do so will result in dismissal from the program.
PGY2 residents are required to be licensed upon starting the program and maintain continuous active licensure throughout the duration of the program; failure to do so will result in dismissal from the program.
Licensure will be verified through primary source verification via state board of pharmacy websites.
Contact Information
Madeline Vaadi, Pharm.D. (Madeline.Vaadi@va.gov)
- PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Director
Kristyn Pardo, Pharm.D., BCACP (Kristyn.Pardo@va.gov)
- PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Director
Andrew Franck, Pharm.D., BCNSP, BCCCP (Andrew.Franck@va.gov)
- Combined PGY1/PGY2 Pharmacotherapy Residency Director
- PGY-2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residency Director
Jessica Franck, Pharm.D., BCPS (Jessica.Franck@va.gov)
- PGY-2 Heath System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency Director
Sylvia Tran, Pharm.D., BCPMP, BCPS - (Sylvia.Tran@va.gov)
- PGY-2 Pain and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Director
Hugh Franck, Pharm.D., BCPP, BCPS (Hugh.Franck@va.gov)
- PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director