The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program provides a broad spectrum of clinical experience in VA pharmacy. As the largest VA health care system in the country, our network includes two medical centers, three large multi-specialty outpatient clinics, and nine community-based outpatient clinics covering 40,000 square miles. This extensive system allows us to offer diverse experiences, including rotations at both teaching and non-teaching hospitals, along with various specialty pharmacy areas. We have eight PGY1 positions available, with Gainesville, Florida as the primary practice site. All residents will have required rotations at participating practice sites within our network, some of which are located outside of Gainesville. These off-site rotations will not exceed 30% of the residency year, unless the resident opts to spend additional time at these sites.

Purpose

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program is designed to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education. Residents who successfully complete the NFSG PGY1 program will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy, and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.

Program Description

The residency program is structured to provide a broad foundation of learning experiences for PGY1 residents while still allowing customization to meet the needs of each resident. Required experiences include 4 weeks of orientation, 6 weeks of PACT (primary care), 6 weeks of internal medicine, 6 weeks of community living center (long term care and short-term rehab), 4 weeks of anticoagulation, 4 weeks of pharmacy administration, 20-22 weeks of pharmacy operations, 1 year of project management, 1 year of practice management, and 1 year of teaching certificate. Residents will also choose between 4 weeks of intensive care (MICU or SICU) or 4 weeks of additional time in primary care (either PACT or Home Based Primary Care). Residents will have 2 weeks of dedicated project time.

Additionally, residents will complete four elective rotations, each 4 weeks long. Elective opportunities are available in cardiology, geriatrics and frailty, infectious diseases, oncology, pain management, palliative care, psychiatry, and women’s health. Residents may also elect to pursue longitudinal experiences in an area of interest. Additional experiences may be able to be accommodated based on resident interest. All elective and longitudinal experiences are subject to preceptor availability.

For additional information regarding projects, teaching opportunities, staffing, and application requirements, please see our brochure.