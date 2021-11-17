The PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency program at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System was initially accredited in 2008. This specialized pharmacy residency training program offers experience in the practice of pain management and end of life care. The residency will provide extensive clinical experience and applied research training for the pharmacist desiring a career in this area. The ultimate goal of the program is to enable the resident to become a knowledgeable, effective and proactive advocate for patients’ pharmacotherapy and improvement in quality of life wishes.

Purpose

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.

Program Description

The residency program is structured to provide a pain and palliative care focused foundation of learning experiences for PGY2 residents while still allowing for customization of the residency program to meet the needs of each resident. Each PGY2 resident will complete orientation (4 weeks if non-VA PGY1 or 1-2 weeks if VA-trained) at the start of the program. Required 8-week core rotations include Outpatient Pain Management, Inpatient Pain Management, Pain and Palliative Care. Required core rotations that span between 2-4 weeks include Interventional Pain Management, Primary Care Pain Clinic, and UF Health Palliative Care, as these rotations are led by non-pharmacist preceptors and rotation length depends on what may be accommodated by the non-pharmacist preceptor that specific year. Residents are required to choose between two core electives, Hematology/Oncology or Substance Abuse (4 weeks). Longitudinal experiences spanning the 12 months of the residency include the Pain and Drug Testing Service, Practice Management, and Project Management. The Pain and Drug Testing Service requires a 4 hour per week time commitment, and this includes participation in the Interdisciplinary Spinal Cord Stimulator meetings. Practice Management requires a 2 hour per week time commitment for presentations and population management. PGY2 residents are also expected to participate in training PGY1 residents, students, and other trainees to develop their teaching and precepting skills. This longitudinal rotation also includes the option to pursue a Clinical Teaching Certificate. The longitudinal Project Management learning experience allots 2 dedicated weeks for the resident to work on their required Residency Project and MUE. These 2 weeks are split into a 1-week block in the Fall and 1 week block in the Spring. Residents will still be evaluated quarterly as they are expected to make progress on their projects outside of these 2 dedicated weeks.

There is opportunity for multiple 2-week elective experiences or if the resident has focused interests, the ability to focus electives on a core discipline such as opioid use disorder or mental health. Elective experiences for outpatient psychiatry include Community Mental Health and Ambulatory Mental Health Clinic. Psychiatry electives also includes residential settings such as the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Program (SARRP) and Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (PRRTP). Inpatient psychiatry electives include Acute Psychiatry. Other elective experiences include Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, Academic Detailing, and if desired a pain management rotation at another facility of their choosing (e.g. Orlando/Bay Pines) can be coordinated.

View PGY-2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Brochure (PDF)