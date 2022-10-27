Physical Therapy Residency Program
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is offering opportunities for individuals interested in applying for post-professional residencies in Geriatric and Orthopedic Physical Therapy in both Gainesville and Jacksonville, Florida.
Professionally, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) has identified the establishment of residency programs as critical for the advancement of physical therapy care. North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) continues to establish itself as a leader in the professional development of physical therapists in line with the goals of the APTA and instilling the core values established by the VA.
NF/SGVHS is the largest VA health system in the United States, maintaining a complexity level of 1A (the highest). We serve a Veteran population hailing from 33 Florida and 19 Georgia counties. We are also an active teaching location with an extensive array of specialty services, which are enhanced and supported through education and research through its various sites.
The Physical Therapy Residency Program at NF/SGVHS was established in 2013 as a part of a national pilot program expansion through the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). NF/SGVHS remains a premier location for training expert clinicians as the framework, faculty, and motivation for a successful physical therapy residency is well entrenched at all our sites. Further, the health care structure within our facilities promote unique contact between clinicians from multiple disciplines, allowing for truly collaborative patient care.
We have Orthopedic and Geriatric Residency training programs at the Gainesville and Jacksonville locations!
Listed below are current specialty trainings offered within NF/SGVHS.
The links below provide a convenient printable format to full details about each program, including:
- overview
- mission
- curriculum and training
- program highlights
- accreditation
- board certification
- data and key indicators of program quality
- application requirements & applicant qualifications
- important dates
- points of contact
Application deadline: March 31, 2023
Interviews: April 2023
Notification of Status: May 2023
Projected Start Date: Aug 14, 2023
Application deadline: March 2024
Interviews: April 2024
Notification of Status: May 2024
Projected Start Date: Aug 2024