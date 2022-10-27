Professionally, the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) has identified the establishment of residency programs as critical for the advancement of physical therapy care. North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) continues to establish itself as a leader in the professional development of physical therapists in line with the goals of the APTA and instilling the core values established by the VA.

NF/SGVHS is the largest VA health system in the United States, maintaining a complexity level of 1A (the highest). We serve a Veteran population hailing from 33 Florida and 19 Georgia counties. We are also an active teaching location with an extensive array of specialty services, which are enhanced and supported through education and research through its various sites.

The Physical Therapy Residency Program at NF/SGVHS was established in 2013 as a part of a national pilot program expansion through the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). NF/SGVHS remains a premier location for training expert clinicians as the framework, faculty, and motivation for a successful physical therapy residency is well entrenched at all our sites. Further, the health care structure within our facilities promote unique contact between clinicians from multiple disciplines, allowing for truly collaborative patient care.