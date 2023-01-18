Physician Assistant Primary Care Residency
The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center offers a 1-year clinical and didactic education program with a focus on adult primary care medicine designed to establish highly competent, well-trained physician assistants.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Physician Assistant Residency in Primary Care focuses on clinical practice essential to providing exemplary healthcare to the nation’s veterans. This 12-month program will help trainees develop expertise within the Veterans Affairs Patient Aligned Care Teams, or PACTs. They will be exposed to a variety of common disease processes seen in a typical, complex VA patient throughout multiple care areas.
This residency program offers a competitive salary, paid vacation and sick leave, and options for health insurance. Resident(s) can enjoy the predictability of a fixed daily schedule with weekends and federal holidays off. This in-depth exposure to the VA care system is the best possible preparation for a career as a future VA team member.
Application Deadline: May 31, 2023
Start date: Fall 2023 (Start date is flexible upon acceptance)
Please view details regarding application criteria/process below.
Mission Statement
To train physician assistants (PAs) to become commendable health care providers. To provide these PA residents with a program designed specifically to expose them to broad evidence-based knowledge and both rare and common disease processes seen in the veteran population. The program will assist residents in advancing the necessary skills to provide suitable, safe, and high-quality care to patients.
Program Description
The PA residency is a 12-month clinical and didactic education program focusing on adult primary care medicine designed to produce highly competent primary care physician assistants.
Throughout the year the PA Resident will have his/her own assigned weekly continuity clinic in Primary Care as well as multiple half to full day clinics throughout the year. In addition, the PA Resident will participate in a year-long longitudinal mentoring, assessment and interdisciplinary curriculum that will be augmented by rotation specific content.
In addition to didactic lecture, the Resident will participate in Grand Rounds, monthly PA didactic lectures and other rotation specific conferences.
Educational opportunities are also available in the facility’s Interdisciplinary Simulation and Education Center.
Residency Overview
- One-year commitment
- Throughout the year, the PA resident(s) will have weekly continuity care clinic in Primary Care. If resident(s) are interested in a specific specialty, an additional weekly continuity clinic can be added to the schedule, if feasible
- Receive training from physicians and midlevel providers from the Malcom Randall VAMC / UF Health Shands Hospital
- All clinical rotations within the North Florida/South Georgia Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (unless a VA CBOC or another site is mutually agreed upon by the PA Resident and the Program Director).
- Residents are involved in Grand Rounds and other rotation-specific conferences
- Competitive stipend and benefits, including fixed daily schedule (Monday-Friday), no weekends, and off for federal holidays
- Hiring preference within the VA system upon completion of residency
- One resident selected for the 2023-2024 academic year
Residency Rotations
Most rotations are 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with no call, nights, or weekends.
Inpatient Rotations
- Hospitalist Medicine
- Psychiatry/Behavioral Medicine
o Substance Abuse/Detox Clinic
o Consult Service
Outpatient/Clinic Based Rotations
- Cardiology
- Emergency Medicine/Urgent Care
- Internal Medicine
- Palliative Care
- Endocrinology
- Pulmonology / General Surgery
- Dermatology
- Infectious Disease
- Electives, not limited to:
o Procedure Service
o Gastroenterology
o Hematology/Oncology
o Nephrology
o Orthopedics
Weekly Continuity Clinics
- Primary Care
- Additional continuity clinics optional
Training Sites
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 Southwest Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
North Florida/South Georgia
Veterans Health System
5571 S.W. 64th Street
Gainesville, Florida 32608
North Florida/South Georgia
Veterans Health System
5469 SW 34th Street
Gainesville, Florida 32608
Application Criteria/Process
- Graduate of an ARC-PA accredited PA program (do not need to be a new graduate)
- NCCPA certified (or eligible) (Provide official proof of certification)
- Current BLS certification
- Completed application form (linked at the bottom of this page)
- Official transcripts from college/PA school (Sent from Program)
- Personal statement on why you are interested in this post-graduate primary care residency program
- Three letters of recommendation (one must be from the PA program director)
- Current resume/curriculum vitae
- There is no application fee
- Competitive applicants will be interviewed via Microsoft Teams, dates pending
- Selected individuals must adhere to all federally mandated policies (which includes VHA Directive 1193, COVID-19 Vaccination Program for VHA Health Care Personnel)
- To check your eligibility to train at a VA facility, please view the checklist located at https://www.va.gov/OAA/docs/2021HPTInstructionsv4_1.pdf which is linked from the VA's Office of Academic Affiliations' Health Professions Trainee Resources page
Send application and supporting material to:
Adrienne Feinglass, MMS, PA-C
North Florida/South Georgia
Veterans Health System
5571 S.W. 64th Street
Gainesville, Florida 32608
Application Deadlines
Application Deadline: May 31, 2023
Interview (virtual) dates: conducted virtually pending application submission
Final Decision: Summer 2023
Residency start dates: Fall 2023 (Start date is flexible upon acceptance)
2023-2024 cycle: 1 Resident will be accepted
Program Contacts
Program Director: Adrienne Feinglass, MMS, PA-C; Adrienne.Feinglass@va.gov
Clerkship Director: Naghma Ahmed, MPAS, PA-C; Naghma.Ahmed@va.gov
Medical Director: Kaleeswari Arulselvam, MD; Kaleeswari.Arulselvam@va.gov
Associate Chief of Staff - Office of Education: L. Chad Hood, MD; Laurence.Hood@va.gov
Additional program information available on the University of Florida's School of Physician Assistant Studies website.