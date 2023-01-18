Physician Assistant Primary Care Residency

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Physician Assistant Residency in Primary Care focuses on clinical practice essential to providing exemplary healthcare to the nation’s veterans. This 12-month program will help trainees develop expertise within the Veterans Affairs Patient Aligned Care Teams, or PACTs. They will be exposed to a variety of common disease processes seen in a typical, complex VA patient throughout multiple care areas.

This residency program offers a competitive salary, paid vacation and sick leave, and options for health insurance. Resident(s) can enjoy the predictability of a fixed daily schedule with weekends and federal holidays off. This in-depth exposure to the VA care system is the best possible preparation for a career as a future VA team member.

Application Deadline: May 31, 2023

Start date: Fall 2023 (Start date is flexible upon acceptance)

Please view details regarding application criteria/process below.

Mission Statement

To train physician assistants (PAs) to become commendable health care providers. To provide these PA residents with a program designed specifically to expose them to broad evidence-based knowledge and both rare and common disease processes seen in the veteran population. The program will assist residents in advancing the necessary skills to provide suitable, safe, and high-quality care to patients.

Program Description

The PA residency is a 12-month clinical and didactic education program focusing on adult primary care medicine designed to produce highly competent primary care physician assistants.

Throughout the year the PA Resident will have his/her own assigned weekly continuity clinic in Primary Care as well as multiple half to full day clinics throughout the year. In addition, the PA Resident will participate in a year-long longitudinal mentoring, assessment and interdisciplinary curriculum that will be augmented by rotation specific content.

In addition to didactic lecture, the Resident will participate in Grand Rounds, monthly PA didactic lectures and other rotation specific conferences.

Educational opportunities are also available in the facility’s Interdisciplinary Simulation and Education Center.

Residency Overview

One-year commitment

Throughout the year, the PA resident(s) will have weekly continuity care clinic in Primary Care. If resident(s) are interested in a specific specialty, an additional weekly continuity clinic can be added to the schedule, if feasible

Receive training from physicians and midlevel providers from the Malcom Randall VAMC / UF Health Shands Hospital

All clinical rotations within the North Florida/South Georgia Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (unless a VA CBOC or another site is mutually agreed upon by the PA Resident and the Program Director).

Residents are involved in Grand Rounds and other rotation-specific conferences

Competitive stipend and benefits, including fixed daily schedule (Monday-Friday), no weekends, and off for federal holidays

Hiring preference within the VA system upon completion of residency

One resident selected for the 2023-2024 academic year

Residency Rotations

Most rotations are 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with no call, nights, or weekends.

Inpatient Rotations

Hospitalist Medicine

Psychiatry/Behavioral Medicine

o Substance Abuse/Detox Clinic

o Consult Service

Outpatient/Clinic Based Rotations

Cardiology

Emergency Medicine/Urgent Care

Internal Medicine

Palliative Care

Endocrinology

Pulmonology / General Surgery

Dermatology

Infectious Disease

Electives, not limited to:

o Procedure Service

o Gastroenterology

o Hematology/Oncology

o Nephrology

o Orthopedics

Weekly Continuity Clinics

Primary Care

Additional continuity clinics optional

Training Sites

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

1601 Southwest Archer Road

Gainesville, FL 32608

North Florida/South Georgia

Veterans Health System

5571 S.W. 64th Street

Gainesville, Florida 32608

North Florida/South Georgia

Veterans Health System

5469 SW 34th Street

Gainesville, Florida 32608

Application Criteria/Process

Graduate of an ARC-PA accredited PA program (do not need to be a new graduate)

NCCPA certified (or eligible) (Provide official proof of certification)

Current BLS certification

Completed application form (linked at the bottom of this page)

Official transcripts from college/PA school (Sent from Program)

Personal statement on why you are interested in this post-graduate primary care residency program

Three letters of recommendation (one must be from the PA program director)

Current resume/curriculum vitae

There is no application fee

Competitive applicants will be interviewed via Microsoft Teams, dates pending

Selected individuals must adhere to all federally mandated policies (which includes VHA Directive 1193, COVID-19 Vaccination Program for VHA Health Care Personnel)

To check your eligibility to train at a VA facility, please view the checklist located at https://www.va.gov/OAA/docs/2021HPTInstructionsv4_1.pdf which is linked from the VA's Office of Academic Affiliations' Health Professions Trainee Resources page

Send application and supporting material to:

Adrienne Feinglass, MMS, PA-C

North Florida/South Georgia

Veterans Health System

5571 S.W. 64th Street

Gainesville, Florida 32608

Application Deadlines

Application Deadline: May 31, 2023

Interview (virtual) dates: conducted virtually pending application submission

Final Decision: Summer 2023

Residency start dates: Fall 2023 (Start date is flexible upon acceptance)

2023-2024 cycle: 1 Resident will be accepted

Program Director: Adrienne Feinglass, MMS, PA-C; Adrienne.Feinglass@va.gov

Clerkship Director: Naghma Ahmed, MPAS, PA-C; Naghma.Ahmed@va.gov

Medical Director: Kaleeswari Arulselvam, MD; Kaleeswari.Arulselvam@va.gov

Associate Chief of Staff - Office of Education: L. Chad Hood, MD; Laurence.Hood@va.gov

Additional program information available on the University of Florida's School of Physician Assistant Studies website.