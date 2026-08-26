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Physician Assistant Primary Care Residency

The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center offers a 1-year clinical and didactic education program with a focus on adult primary care medicine designed to establish highly competent, well-trained physician assistants.

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Physician Assistant Residency in Primary Care focuses on clinical practice essential to providing exemplary healthcare to the nation’s veterans. This 12-month program will help trainees develop expertise within the Veterans Affairs Patient Aligned Care Teams, or PACTs. They will be exposed to a variety of common disease processes seen in a typical, complex VA patient throughout multiple care areas. 

This residency program offers a competitive salary, paid vacation and sick leave, and options for health insurance. Resident(s) can enjoy the predictability of a fixed daily schedule with weekends and federal holidays off. This in-depth exposure to the VA care system is the best possible preparation for a career as a future VA team member. 

Application Deadline:  June 1, 2027
Start date:  August/Sept 2027. Off -cycle positions may start Jan/Feb 2027 based on available funding.

Please view details regarding the application criteria/process below.

Mission Statement 

To train physician assistants (PAs) to become commendable health care providers. To provide these PA residents with a program designed specifically to expose them to broad evidence-based knowledge and both rare and common disease processes seen in the veteran population.  The program will assist residents in advancing the necessary skills to provide suitable, safe, and high-quality care to patients.  

Program Description

The PA residency is a 12-month clinical and didactic education program focusing on adult primary care medicine designed to produce highly competent primary care physician assistants.

Throughout the year the PA Resident will have his/her own assigned weekly continuity clinic in Primary Care as well as multiple half to full day clinics throughout the year. In addition, the PA Resident will participate in a year-long longitudinal mentoring, assessment and interdisciplinary curriculum that will be augmented by rotation specific content.

In addition to didactic lecture, the Resident will participate in Grand Rounds, monthly PA didactic lectures and other rotation specific conferences. 

Educational opportunities are also available in the facility’s Interdisciplinary Simulation and Education Center.

Residency Overview 

  • One-year commitment
  • Throughout the year, the PA resident(s) will have weekly continuity care clinic in Primary Care. If resident(s) are interested in a specific specialty, an additional weekly continuity clinic can be added to the schedule, if feasible
  • Receive training from physicians and midlevel providers from the Malcom Randall VAMC / UF Health Shands Hospital  
  • All clinical rotations within the North Florida/South Georgia Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (unless a VA CBOC or another site is mutually agreed upon by the PA Resident and the Program Director).
  • Residents are involved in Grand Rounds and other rotation-specific conferences
  • Competitive stipend and benefits, including fixed daily schedule (Monday-Friday), no weekends, and off for federal holidays
  • Hiring preference within the VA system upon completion of residency
  • One resident selected for the 2027-2028 academic year  

Residency Rotations

Most rotations are 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with no call, nights, or weekends.

Inpatient Rotations 

  • Hospitalist Medicine
  • Psychiatry/Behavioral Medicine 

         o    Substance Abuse/Detox Clinic 
         o    Consult Service 

Outpatient/Clinic Based Rotations

  • Primary Care
  • Cardiology
  • Emergency Medicine/Urgent Care
  • Internal Medicine
  • Palliative Care
  • Endocrinology
  • Pulmonology / General Surgery
  • Dermatology
  • Infectious Disease
  • Electives, not limited to: 

         o    Procedure Service 
         o    Gastroenterology 
         o    Hematology/Oncology 
         o    Nephrology 
         o    Orthopedics 

Weekly Continuity Clinics

  • Primary Care
  • Additional continuity clinics optional 

Training Sites 

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center 
1601 Southwest Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608 

North Florida/South Georgia
Veterans Health System
5571 S.W. 64th Street
Gainesville, Florida 32608

North Florida/South Georgia
Veterans Health System
5469 SW 34th Street
Gainesville, Florida 32608

Application Criteria/Process 

Application and supporting material may be mailed, e-mailed, or faxed to:

Adrienne Feinglass, MMS, PA-C
North Florida/South Georgia
Veterans Health System
5571 S.W. 64th Street
Gainesville, Florida 32608

Email: Adrienne.Feinglass@va.gov
Fax:

Application Deadlines

Application Deadline: June 1, 2027

Interview (virtual) dates: conducted virtually pending application submission

Final Decision: Summer 2027

Residency start dates: August/September 2027 (Start date is flexible upon acceptance)

2027-2028 cycle: 1 Resident will be accepted

Program Contacts

Program Director: Adrienne Feinglass, MMS, PA-C; Adrienne.Feinglass@va.gov

Assistant Program Director: Naghma Ahmed, MPAS, PA-C; Naghma.Ahmed@va.gov

Medical Director: Kaleeswari Arulselvam, MD; Kaleeswari.Arulselvam@va.gov

Associate Chief of Staff - Office of Education: L. Chad Hood, MD; Laurence.Hood@va.gov

Postgraduate Residency Manual is available upon request.

Last updated: 