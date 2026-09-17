Psychology Doctoral Internship

The doctoral internship at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The last site visit was in June of 2024. The maximum 10-year reaccreditation was awarded to our internship program, with the next site visit scheduled to be held in 2034.

For information regarding APA accreditation of this internship or other accredited internships, please write or call:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 First Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002-4242

Phone: 202-336-5979

Fax: 202-336-5978

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

To be considered, students must be a US citizen, demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum of 520 direct contact hours in assessment and intervention. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training.

APPIC Match Numbers

General Internship: 120711

Geropsychology Internship: 120712

Application Due

Internship: November 1, 2026

All applicants will be notified in a time frame consistent with APPIC guidelines – National Match Day – Friday, February 19, 2027.

If you have any questions about the application process, please do not hesitate to contact the Director of Psychology Training, Dr. Elizabeth Dizney at Elizabeth.Dizney@va.gov for additional information. You are also welcome to reach out to the Associate Director of Psychology Training, Dr. Kerry Wagner-Bellocchio at Kerry.Wagner-Bellocchio@va.gov.