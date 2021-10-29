Psychology Training Program
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Psychology Training Program offers APA-accredited internships to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum of 520 direct contact hours in assessment and intervention. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training.
Internship Program
The predoctoral internship at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2023-24.
APPIC Match Numbers
General Internship: 120711
Geropsychology Internship: 120712
Application Due
Internship: November 7, 2021
Psychology Postdoctoral Residency
The postdoctoral residency at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2022-23.
Applicants must be a US citizen and have completed all requirements of an APA-accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology, including an APA-accredited internship, prior to the fellowship start date. Applicants are required to have a strong interest in geriatrics, PTSD, or substance use issues and treatment with a long-term goal to provide service and contribute to these areas in psychology.
Application Due
Postdoctoral Residency: January 2, 2022
Postdoctoral offers will be made in a timely manner, in accordance with guidance from APPIC. We will allow applicants to hold their offer for up to 2 hours before requiring a decision about acceptance. As noted in recent APPIC guidance, if our top candidate receives a bona fide offer from another program, and we have completed all of our interviews, we will be able to reciprocate an offer to that applicant prior to our official notification date (February 22, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ET). We will provide two weeks’ notice for candidates who want to interview in person, but will also make remote interviewing options available to all candidates selected for an interview.
Please note we will be accepting applications using the APPACAS (APPACAS Psychology Postdoctoral Application system this year). Though this method is the preferred method for submitting applications, we will be accepting mailed applications as well. Applicants who use either method (APPACAS or mailed applications) will be considered equally. If you have any questions about the application process, please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Elizabeth Dizney at Elizabeth.Dizney@va.gov for additional information.
Externship Program
The predoctoral externship at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 training year from U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. To be considered, students must be certified as ready for an externship by their Director of Training. If you are interested, please complete the application below eight (8) weeks prior to the rotation start and send it along with a letter from your Director of Training stating you are ready for a practicum placement to Dr. Elizabeth Dizney at Elizabeth.dizney@va.gov.
Mailing Address:
Acting Director of Psychology Training
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 SW Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197
352-548-6020
For more information about Psychology Training Programs in the VA, please visit http://www.psychologytraining.va.gov.
The internship and postdoctoral fellowship programs at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Questions about the accreditation status of our internship and/or fellowship program can be addressed to the American Psychological Association Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation (contact information below).
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Eligibility/Application Requirements
Please follow this link for additional information regarding Eligibility/Application Requirements: https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp
Commitment to Diversity:
Our department is committed to diversity on many different levels, including providing an emphasis in diversity in clinical experiences, didactic trainings, and professional interactions. We have an active Psychology Service Diversity Committee committed to improving educational opportunities for staff and trainees on differences of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, culture, and intellectual perspective; and how these differences impact mental and physical health issues and delivery of care.
We believe cultural competence is vital to understanding mental illness and essential to provision of care. As such, VA psychologists are obligated to ensure culturally competent services continually evolve in order to better respond to the needs of our increasingly diverse Veteran population.
Over the course of each training year, we offer a variety of diversity-related educational opportunities:
- Formal Continuing Education for staff and trainees
- Quarterly journal discussions of recent, scholarly research
- Didactic trainings for Intern and Post-Doctoral trainees
- A collaborative Intern special-project or experiential activity
Additional information about the VA’s commitment to diversity can be found at http://www.diversity.va.gov.
Applicants may take a virtual tour of the training facility by clicking here.
Disclaimer: The link above will take you to a non-VA website and is provided for convenience only. You are leaving the VA Internet and VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the site to which you will be taken.