Postdoctoral offers will be made in a timely manner, in accordance with guidance from APPIC. We will allow applicants to hold their offer for up to 2 hours before requiring a decision about acceptance. As noted in recent APPIC guidance, if our top candidate receives a bona fide offer from another program, and we have completed all of our interviews, we will be able to reciprocate an offer to that applicant prior to our official notification date (February 22, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ET). We will provide two weeks’ notice for candidates who want to interview in person, but will also make remote interviewing options available to all candidates selected for an interview.

Please note we will be accepting applications using the APPACAS (APPACAS Psychology Postdoctoral Application system this year). Though this method is the preferred method for submitting applications, we will be accepting mailed applications as well. Applicants who use either method (APPACAS or mailed applications) will be considered equally. If you have any questions about the application process, please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Elizabeth Dizney at Elizabeth.Dizney@va.gov for additional information.