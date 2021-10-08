Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. These are your primary guides for applying for our openings. Most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to be considered. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

Now is an exciting time to become an employee in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a healthcare professional interested in working for the VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 352-548-6009 or 800-324-8387, ext. 106009. You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms that may be required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.