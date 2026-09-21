Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. These are your primary guides for applying for our openings. Most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to be considered. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
North Florida/South Georgia health care is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become an employee in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a healthcare professional interested in working for the VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 352-548-6009 or 800-324-8387, ext. 106009. You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms that may be required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applications and forms
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in northern Florida or southern Georgia.
Contact us
Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center
Human Resources
1601 Southwest Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1135
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Phone: 352-548-6009 or 800-324-8387, ext. 106009