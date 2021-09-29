About VA North Texas Healthcare System

The VA North Texas Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 16 locations serving north Texas. Our facilities include Dallas VA Medical Center, Garland VA Medical Center, and Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham. We also operate the North Texas VA Mobile Center for Veterans who are homeless and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Dallas, Decatur, Denton, Fort Worth, Granbury, Grand Prairie, Greenville, Plano, Sherman, and Tyler.

To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA North Texas health services page.

We also operate a spinal cord injury center and a domiciliary and community living center with dedicated hospice and dementia units. Our Fisher House on the Dallas VA Medical Center campus provides no-cost temporary lodging in a home-like setting for families of Veterans or active duty service members who are receiving care. In addition, our polytrauma suite provides specialized treatments and therapies for traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and other combat-related medical conditions. Our dedicated mammography suite provides OB-GYN and imaging services for women Veterans in a private spa-like environment.

The VA North Texas Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 17 (VISN 17), which includes medical centers and clinics in Texas and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 17

Research and development

At VA North Texas Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. More than 90 principal investigators and 400 research staff work daily to advance our understanding and treatments of diseases and disabilities that affect Veterans and the general population.

We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

In our research program we create cutting-edge therapies in areas like:

Cancer

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

HIV/AIDS

Kidney disease

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Substance abuse and dependence

Our researchers improve the quality of life of Veterans with disabilities by creating innovative vocational rehabilitation techniques and designing the best care for Veterans who are homeless.

Teaching and learning

At VA North Texas Healthcare System, our teaching hospitals provide a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer associated health training in nursing, psychology, pharmacy, and more.

We have strong academic affiliations with several leading educational institutions, including:

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

The University of North Texas Health Science Center

Baylor College of Dentistry

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy

University of Texas at Arlington

Texas Women's University

Texas Christian University

Fast facts

VA North Texas health care serves more than 129,000 Veterans in 38 counties in Texas and 2 in southern Oklahoma.

In 2017, we completed 1.4 million outpatient visits.

With about 5,600 employees, 1,400 community volunteers, and an annual operating budget of $960 million, we strive to provide the right type of health care for best possible health outcomes to meet the needs and life goals of the Veterans we serve.

The VA North Texas Healthcare System has 835 operating beds.

Our Veterans center in Bonham was named in honor of Sam Rayburn, who represented the 4th congressional district of Texas from 1913 until his death in 1961. Rayburn holds the record as the longest serving speaker of the House. Among his many accomplishments, Rayburn is remembered for championing the Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1960, the first civil rights bills passed by Congress since the Reconstruction Era after the Civil War.

Our Dallas VA Medical Center campus is designated as a federal coordinating center for emergency response and is one of 5 centers of innovation named by the Veterans Health Administration Office of Patient Centered Care and Cultural Transformation.

VA North Texas health care was the first VA health care system in the nation with an approved transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) program.

Dallas VA Medical Center was the first VA medical facility and the second hospital in the United States to successfully deploy v-BLOC therapy, a scientifically advanced weight loss system.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

American College of Radiology

Intersocietal Commission for the Accreditation of Nuclear Medicine Laboratories

American Dental Association Commission on Dental Accreditation

American Psychological Association

The VA North Texas Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports