Mission and vision
VA North Texas Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA North Texas health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA North Texas Healthcare System serves Veterans in north Texas, through 12 community-based clinics and our 3 medical centers in Dallas, Garland, and Bonham. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Heart of Texas VA Health Care Network (VISN 17).