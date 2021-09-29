Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA North Texas health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA North Texas health care.

Mailing address

Dallas VA Medical Center

4500 South Lancaster Road

Dallas, TX 75216-7167

Garland VA Medical Center

2300 Marie Curie Boulevard

Garland, TX 75042-5706

Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center

1201 East 9th Street

Bonham, TX 75418-4059

Main phone numbers

Phone:

Dallas VA Medical Center: 214-742-8387

214-742-8387 Garland VA Medical Center: 469-797-2100

469-797-2100 Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center:903-583-2111

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.