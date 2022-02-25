Blood Drive
- When
-
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
CBC Bus by the Emergency Department
- Cost
- Free
To respond to a nationwide blood shortage, VA is ‘rolling up our sleeves’ by partnering with the blood collection centers to sponsor blood drives.
- If you are healthy, we encourage you to make an appointment to donate at your local VA blood drive.
- You can give blood no matter your COVID-19 vaccination status.
- Even if your local VA has restricted visitors, you should be permitted to access the facility to perform this life-saving activity.
- To roll up your sleeve and make a difference today, visit Carter BloodCare Sign Up!