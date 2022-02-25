 Skip to Content

Blood Drive

VA Blood Drive

When
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST
Where

Dallas VA Medical Center

CBC Bus by the Emergency Department

Cost
Free

To respond to a nationwide blood shortage, VA is ‘rolling up our sleeves’ by partnering with the blood collection centers to sponsor blood drives.

  • If you are healthy, we encourage you to make an appointment to donate at your local VA blood drive.
  • You can give blood no matter your COVID-19 vaccination status.
  • Even if your local VA has restricted visitors, you should be permitted to access the facility to perform this life-saving activity.
  • To roll up your sleeve and make a difference today, visit Carter BloodCare Sign Up!
