Drive-through mobile food pantry
Drive-through food pantry at Fort Worth VA Clinic
- When
-
Monday, Mar 21, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
back corner of the patient parking lot
- Cost
- Free
DRIVE-THROUGH MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Bring bags or boxes to carry home groceries for walk-ups
Food Distribution Day: the 3rd Monday of each month (excluding federal holidays)
Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Location: Fort Worth VA Clinic
2201 SE Loop 820,
Fort Worth, TX 76119
(Located in the back corner of the patient parking lot)
For More Info Contact:
Center of Development and Civic Engagement at 817-730-0078
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans at 817-730-0277
Nutrition and Foodservice (Fort Worth) at 817-730-0027