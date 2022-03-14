 Skip to Content

Drive-through mobile food pantry

Drive-through food pantry at Fort Worth VA Clinic

Monday, Mar 21, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
Fort Worth VA Clinic

back corner of the patient parking lot

Free

DRIVE-THROUGH MOBILE FOOD PANTRY

Bring bags or boxes to carry home groceries for walk-ups

Food Distribution Day:  the 3rd Monday of each month (excluding federal holidays)

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: Fort Worth VA Clinic

2201 SE Loop 820,
Fort Worth, TX 76119

(Located in the back corner of the patient parking lot)

For More Info Contact:

Center of Development and Civic Engagement at 817-730-0078

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans at 817-730-0277

Nutrition and Foodservice (Fort Worth) at 817-730-0027

