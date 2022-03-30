 Skip to Content

Limb loss awareness month education event

Raising awareness for limb loss prevention and to recognize individuals who are living with limb loss

When
Friday, Apr 15, 2022
7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Where

Dallas VA Medical Center

Atrium

Cost
Free

April is limb loss awareness month (LLAM).  The VA North Texas prevention of amputation in Veterans everywhere (PAVE) team is showcasing how far they have come in the development of the latest practices in prevention, medical care, prosthetic technology and physical rehabilitation available to all Veterans with limb loss, helping them to achieve their highest level of functional independence.

