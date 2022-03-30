Limb loss awareness month education event
Raising awareness for limb loss prevention and to recognize individuals who are living with limb loss
- When
-
Friday, Apr 15, 2022
7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
Atrium
- Cost
- Free
April is limb loss awareness month (LLAM). The VA North Texas prevention of amputation in Veterans everywhere (PAVE) team is showcasing how far they have come in the development of the latest practices in prevention, medical care, prosthetic technology and physical rehabilitation available to all Veterans with limb loss, helping them to achieve their highest level of functional independence.