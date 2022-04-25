 Skip to Content

PX week: Veterans patient experience

Join us April 25 - May 1 for an engaging and fun time to learn from one another and to show how we care for our Veterans!

When
Monday, Apr 25, 2022 7:30 a.m. -
Monday, May 2, 4:00 p.m. CT
Where

Dallas VA Medical Center

Atrium

Cost
Free

Monday, April 25 – VA’s National Day of Thanks

  • Day 1 is about appreciating Veterans and those that live to serve Veterans. It’s also about recognizing our VA public servants on the frontline battle against coronavirus.

Tuesday, April 26 – The VA Way, PX Tools and Resources

  • Day 2 is about is about highlighting our toolkits for those “starting their PX journey” while introducing staff to new tools and programs.

Wednesday, April 27 – Wellness Wednesday: Staying VA Strong

  • Day 3 is about promoting self-care tools and resources to help employees manage stress and promote Whole Health during these unprecedented times.

Thursday, April 28 – Diversity & Inclusion: Improving the PX for All

  • Day 4 is about recognizing the diversity of Veterans that we serve and the diversity of employees that are committed to providing care for our Veterans.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 30-May 2 – Celebrating Employee Excellence

  • Days 5-7 is about appreciating our employees, those that exemplify I CARE values every day.
