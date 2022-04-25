PX week: Veterans patient experience
Join us April 25 - May 1 for an engaging and fun time to learn from one another and to show how we care for our Veterans!
- When
-
Monday, Apr 25, 2022 7:30 a.m.
-
Monday, May 2, 4:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
Atrium
- Cost
- Free
Monday, April 25 – VA’s National Day of Thanks
- Day 1 is about appreciating Veterans and those that live to serve Veterans. It’s also about recognizing our VA public servants on the frontline battle against coronavirus.
Tuesday, April 26 – The VA Way, PX Tools and Resources
- Day 2 is about is about highlighting our toolkits for those “starting their PX journey” while introducing staff to new tools and programs.
Wednesday, April 27 – Wellness Wednesday: Staying VA Strong
- Day 3 is about promoting self-care tools and resources to help employees manage stress and promote Whole Health during these unprecedented times.
Thursday, April 28 – Diversity & Inclusion: Improving the PX for All
- Day 4 is about recognizing the diversity of Veterans that we serve and the diversity of employees that are committed to providing care for our Veterans.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 30-May 2 – Celebrating Employee Excellence
- Days 5-7 is about appreciating our employees, those that exemplify I CARE values every day.