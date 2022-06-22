 Skip to Content

CPR for Veterans

CPR event flyer

When
Monday, Jun 27, 2022
7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. CT
Where

Dallas VA Medical Center

Atrium

Cost
Free

VA North Texas is offering CPR training for Veterans. There will be demonstration on how to do CPR for Adult/Child & Infant. Each person will be issued a take home kit. 

During the training session, CPR and first aid skills are taught with the AHA’s research proven practice-while-watching technique. Participants will practice on a Mini Anne® Plus manikin while observing a demonstration of the skills in the video.

 

