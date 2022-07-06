Veteran town hall diabetes and preventative foot care

Welcome Veterans. The Virtual PAVE Town Hall Meeting will take place via Zoom on July 8th.



We recommend if you are unfamiliar with the Zoom application to log-on to ensure you have

access on your computer or phone. It is highly recommended practicing a few days in advance

to become comfortable with the Zoom interface. Pay special attention to make sure audio and

video are working properly.

How to Access. Zoom allows you to join the meeting in 4 different ways:

• Clicking an email invitation link

• Directly from the Zoom website https://www.zoomgov.com/postattendee

• Through the Zoom app downloaded on your personal computer or device

• Audio only using telephone call-in number on invitation

Joining Zoom using the email link.

Copy and place the hyperlink, also known as the Invitation Link, into an internet browser

ZOOM INVITATION LINK:

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1604006911?pwd=OXE2dmNSM3dybGJIL2ExaTRuTEp1QT…

Join a Zoom meeting without an email link.

Step 1: Go to the Zoom website- https://www.zoomgov.com/join

Step 2: On the top bar, click "JOIN A MEETING"

Step 3: Type or copy/paste the Meeting ID or Personal Link Name and press the “Join” button

Next: Join the meeting and sign-in