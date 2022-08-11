New Veterans orientation
New Veterans orientation
When:
Wed. Aug 31, 2022, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Welcome and orientation to VA North Texas Healthcare System.
Join and learn about services available. Share your comments, questions, concerns.
Join ZoomGov Meeting
https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1605568999?pwd=NkNkSXFXby9OVmkwYWlpSDNsM3oyZz…
Meeting ID: 160 556 8999
Passcode: 332319
One tap mobile
Dial by your location
+1 646 828 7666 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 160 556 8999See more events