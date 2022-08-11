 Skip to Content
New Veterans orientation

Dallas VAMC

When:

Wed. Aug 31, 2022, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Welcome and orientation to VA North Texas Healthcare System.

Join and learn about services available. Share your comments, questions, concerns.

Join ZoomGov Meeting 

https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1605568999?pwd=NkNkSXFXby9OVmkwYWlpSDNsM3oyZz…

Meeting ID: 160 556 8999

Passcode: 332319

One tap mobile

Dial by your location

        +1 646 828 7666 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 160 556 8999

