Resume fair

Where: Veterans Resource Center

4900 S. Lancaster Rd.

Dallas, Texas 75216

Dallas VA Medical Center will be hosting a resume fair for the following positions:

Advanced Medical Support Assistants

Medical Suport Assistants

Food Service Workers

Housekeeping Aids

Your information will be reviewed and verified for qualification requirements. Upon meeting qualifications, you will be contacted for an interview time. If invited, interviews will be conducted via face to face, phone, or video.

Current resumes should include the following information:

For each work experience you list, make sure you include:

• Start and end dates (including the month and year).

• The number of hours you worked per week.

• The level and amount of experience

• Examples of relevant experiences and accomplishments

If you are claiming Veterans Eligibility, please provide the following:

• Resume

• DD 214 (if applicable)

• VA Disability Letter (if applicable)

A career with the U.S. government provides employees with a comprehensive benefits package. As a federal employee, you and your family will have access to a range of benefits (Health Insurance, Dental and Vision Insurance, Life Insurance, Long Term Care Insurance, and Flexible Spending Accounts) that are designed to make your federal career very rewarding.

Join our team.