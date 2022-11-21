Adaptive rock climbing clinic
Learn about adaptive rock climbing
When:
Wed. Nov 30, 2022, 11:30 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Summit climbing, yoga and fitness - Plano
525 Talbert Dr.
Plano , TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans with PTSD, depression, anxiety, TBI, MST, substance abuse, SCI, amputations, or legally blind, you are invited to learn about adaptive rock climbing and the special adaptions and equipment used to overcome new heights!
To register, contact Shannon O'Rawe at shannon.o'rawe@va.gov.