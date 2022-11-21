 Skip to Content
Adaptive rock climbing clinic

Learn about adaptive rock climbing

When:

Wed. Nov 30, 2022, 11:30 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Summit climbing, yoga and fitness - Plano

525 Talbert Dr.

Plano , TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans with PTSD, depression, anxiety, TBI, MST, substance abuse, SCI, amputations, or legally blind, you are invited to learn about adaptive rock climbing and the special adaptions and equipment used to overcome new heights!

To register, contact Shannon O'Rawe at shannon.o'rawe@va.gov

