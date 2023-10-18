Join us at Dallas VA Medical Center for our breast cancer pink out event. Wear pink to show your support!

VA North Texas is hosting its annual breast cancer Pink Out awareness event on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dallas VA Medical Center. The event is free and open to all Veterans and will feature information about breast cancer prevention and early detection, as well as resources for Veterans and their families.

Wear pink and join us to help raise awareness about breast cancer and support those who have been affected by this disease.