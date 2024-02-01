Attention Veterans and spouses! Get ready for the Ft Worth Orientation at the VA Clinic! Come and join us on March 18, 2024, from 10-11 a.m. CT to meet your Primary Care Team and gain valuable healthcare insights. If you can't attend on March 18, no worries! We've got a repeat session on June 17. Find us at 2210 SE Loop 820, Ft. Worth, TX, 76119. The briefing will start promptly at 10 a.m. in the Biro Room (C2-220), followed by an Atrium meet-and-greet. To register, please visit VHIE: New Veterans Orientation (signupgenius.com) or call 817-730-0000 and request an appointment with Fort Worth New Patient Orientation clinic. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enhance your healthcare journey!