Pressure Injury Prevention
When:
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Atrium
4500 South Lancaster Road
Dallas, TX
Cost:
Free
The Dallas VA Acute Care Wound Care Team is presenting a special educational event for Wound Health Awareness Month, focused on Pressure Injury Prevention. This event is designed to engage our Veterans, caregivers, families and nursing staff in strategies to prevent and treat pressure injuries.