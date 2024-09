Flu shots will be available starting September 10, 2024, at VA North Texas,

When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Vaccine clinic 4500 South Lancaster Road Dallas, TX Cost: Free





Flu shots will be available starting September 10, 2024, at VA North Texas! No appointment is needed. Open to all Veterans and VA employees. Protect yourself and those around you this flu season—stop by and get vaccinated!

