Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA North Texas health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Christopher Merrell
Veteran & Employee Experience Program Coordinator Section Chief
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Christopher.Merrell@va.gov
Victor Roddy
Customer Service Coordinator
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Victor.Roddy@va.gov
Letecia Grabos
Patient Advocate
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Hope LaCour
Inpatient Advocate
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Charles Lambert
Patient Relations Asst.
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Louis Pulse
Patient Relations Asst.
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Louis.Pulse@va.gov
Earnestine Broome
Patient Advocate
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Earnestine.Broome@va.gov
Rollie Brazier
Information Desk Receptionist
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Rollie.Brazier@va.gov
Felecia Griggs
Program Support Asst.
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Felecia.Griggs@va.gov
Regina Barrett
Patient Advocate
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Regina.Barrett@va.gov
Jack Freeman III
Inpatient Advocate
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Jack.Freeman@va.gov
Patricia Rivera-Colon
Program Support Assistant
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Patricia.Rivera-Colon@va.gov
Eric Crawley
Program Support Assistant
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Eric.Crawley@va.gov
Brenda Magness
Bonham Patient Advocate
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Email: Brenda.Magness@va.gov
Lori Babineaux
Fort Worth Patient Advocate
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0482
Care we provide at VA North Texas health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights