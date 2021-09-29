 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA North Texas health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

 

Merrell_Chris

Christopher Merrell

Veteran & Employee Experience Program Coordinator Section Chief

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Christopher.Merrell@va.gov

Roddy_Victor

Victor Roddy

Customer Service Coordinator

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Victor.Roddy@va.gov

Grabos_Leticia

Letecia Grabos

Patient Advocate

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

LaCour_Hope

Hope LaCour

Inpatient Advocate

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Lambert_Charles

Charles Lambert

Patient Relations Asst.

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Pulse_Louis

Louis Pulse

Patient Relations Asst.

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Louis.Pulse@va.gov

Broome_Earnestine

Earnestine Broome

Patient Advocate

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Earnestine.Broome@va.gov

Brazier_Rollie

Rollie Brazier

Information Desk Receptionist

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Rollie.Brazier@va.gov

Barrett_Regina

Felecia Griggs

Program Support Asst.

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Felecia.Griggs@va.gov

Barrett_Regina

Regina Barrett

Patient Advocate

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Regina.Barrett@va.gov

Freeman_Jack

Jack Freeman III

Inpatient Advocate

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Jack.Freeman@va.gov

RiveraColon_Patricia

Patricia Rivera-Colon

Program Support Assistant

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Patricia.Rivera-Colon@va.gov

Eric_Crawley

Eric Crawley

Program Support Assistant 

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Eric.Crawley@va.gov

Brenda_Magness

Brenda Magness

Bonham Patient Advocate

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Email: Brenda.Magness@va.gov

Lori_Babineaux

Lori Babineaux

Fort Worth Patient Advocate

VA North Texas health care

Phone: 214-857-0482

Care we provide at VA North Texas health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
