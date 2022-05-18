VA North Texas Health Care System recognized for excellence during National Nurses Month 2022

PRESS RELEASE

May 18, 2022

Dallas , TX — VA North Texas Health Care System nurse Juliet Aninye, LVN Lead for the AvaSure TeleSitter Program is among this year’s winners of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) 2022 Secretary's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs.

Aninye was recognized for her leadership in the delivery of patient care through the utilization of the AvaSure program. The VA National Nursing Awards reflect the high-level of professionalism and excellence in service VA nursing represents.

“Veterans are always the ones who step up for our Nation when we need them most,“ said Secretary McDonough. “But these past couple years, you’ve stepped up for them in the time when they needed you most. You’ve served Veterans as well as they have served us. That’s what excellence in nursing looks like, that’s what fighting for Veterans looks like, that’s what heroism looks like. It looks like you.”

“In line with VA’s vision of quality care and service, Juliet Aninye works tirelessly at the VA North Texas Health Care System to ensure our team and the Veterans who depend upon us for care have the very best experience,” said Dr. Gwendella Robinson, DHSc, NE-BC, RN. We are so proud of Juliet and of all our nurses who have performed with selfless dedication during this pandemic.”

The VA Secretary's Awards in Nursing Excellence program was established in 1984, and annually honors a Medical Center Director, a Nurse Executive (NE), a Registered Nurse (RN) in a staff and in an expanded role, a Health Care Technician, and a Licensed Practical or Vocational nurse.

For more information visit: National Nursing Awards - Office of Nursing Services