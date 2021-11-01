Operating status
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 , select 1
24-hour nurse:
- Dallas/Fort Worth: 800-849-3597, select 2
- Bonham: 800-924-8387, select 2
Change your appointment:
- Dallas: 214-742-8387
- Bonham: 903-583-6425
- Fort Worth: 817-730-0000
- Tyler: 903-590-3050
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Not available
Pharmacy refill: 800-849-3597, select 1
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care:
- Dallas: 800-924-8387, select 2
- Bonham: 903-583-6733, select 2
- Fort Worth: 800-443-9672, select 2
- After hours: 800-677-8289