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Programs

Explore North Texas VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.

Cancer Center

VA North Texas Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Cancer as a Veterans Affairs Cancer Program. We provide Veterans with prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care services.


Learn more about our Cancer Center.

Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)

Every Veteran and their survivors deserve great care and support through times of transition and loss. VA is establishing the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program to provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies. SAMS also ensures Veterans without identified family receive a dignified burial to honor their service.

Learn more about SAMS 

Prevention of amputation in Veterans everywhere

PAVE expands the care and treatment of Veterans at risk for amputation or who have a prior amputation.


Learn more about PAVE

Military sexual trauma care

VA North Texas providers receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the needs of Veterans who have a history of military sexual trauma (MST). MST refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment which occurred during military service.


Learn more about our MST care

Nephrology

Nephrology, or kidney medicine, is a specialty care service provided by VA North Texas, which includes the care and treatment of patients with acute or chronic kidney disease including dialysis.


Learn more about nephrology

Comprehensive integrated inpatient rehabilitation program (CIIRP) and amputation specialty program (ASP)

The Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP) and the Amputation Specialty Program are an inpatient rehabilitation programs for Veteran survivors of serious injury or illness.


Learn more about our CIIRP and ASP

Fisher house

The VA North Texas Fisher House provides 21 living suites, at no cost, to family members and caregivers, of hospitalized Veterans and military members.


Learn about the Fisher House

Veterans transportation system (VTS)

VTS provides rides for Veterans who have scheduled appointments.

Learn more about VTS

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and also VA staff who are impacted by Intimate Partner Violence. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV – help is available.

Learn more about IPVAP

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT)

The PCT Clinic is an outpatient, specialty care mental health service that provides intensive treatment to Veterans who have been diagnosed with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The program offers services for Veterans who have experienced childhood, military, or postmilitary trauma that has resulted in a diagnosis of PTSD or another trauma-related disorder.

Learn more about our PCT clinic

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