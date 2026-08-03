Programs
Explore North Texas VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Cancer Center
VA North Texas Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Cancer as a Veterans Affairs Cancer Program. We provide Veterans with prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care services.
Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)
Every Veteran and their survivors deserve great care and support through times of transition and loss. VA is establishing the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program to provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies. SAMS also ensures Veterans without identified family receive a dignified burial to honor their service.
Prevention of amputation in Veterans everywhere
PAVE expands the care and treatment of Veterans at risk for amputation or who have a prior amputation.
Military sexual trauma care
VA North Texas providers receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the needs of Veterans who have a history of military sexual trauma (MST). MST refers to sexual assault or sexual harassment which occurred during military service.
Nephrology
Nephrology, or kidney medicine, is a specialty care service provided by VA North Texas, which includes the care and treatment of patients with acute or chronic kidney disease including dialysis.
Comprehensive integrated inpatient rehabilitation program (CIIRP) and amputation specialty program (ASP)
The Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP) and the Amputation Specialty Program are an inpatient rehabilitation programs for Veteran survivors of serious injury or illness.
Fisher house
The VA North Texas Fisher House provides 21 living suites, at no cost, to family members and caregivers, of hospitalized Veterans and military members.
Veterans transportation system (VTS)
VTS provides rides for Veterans who have scheduled appointments.
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and also VA staff who are impacted by Intimate Partner Violence. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV – help is available.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT)
The PCT Clinic is an outpatient, specialty care mental health service that provides intensive treatment to Veterans who have been diagnosed with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The program offers services for Veterans who have experienced childhood, military, or postmilitary trauma that has resulted in a diagnosis of PTSD or another trauma-related disorder.