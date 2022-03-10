Comprehensive integrated inpatient rehabilitation program (CIIRP)

Each Veteran is given a satisfaction survey after they have finished with their rehabilitation that considers quality of care, treatment, reaching goals, among other factors. This program has a 92% or more satisfaction rate. The following testimonials are retrieved from the Veteran satisfaction surveys:

Testimonial #1

“I was recently treated at the Dallas VA for a stroke. After several days hospitalized, I was fatigued and ready to go home and try to rehabilitate myself. I had no desire to be treated further and go to rehab. The day before my discharge from the main hospital I was visited by Elaine Parkhurst. Her enthusiasm and encouragement raised my spirits and led me to change my decision and attend the recommended therapy. I am so grateful that I did. It has been the single recommended best experience I have had within the VA in 15 years. There is a kind, patient-focused attitude exhibited by each and every member of this unit. It is displayed by every team member from Dr Colson, down through the most junior level employee. As a manager, I know how difficult it is to install a culture that is followed and “bought into” by each employee. There is no doubt that the culture of care and kindness is a reflection of superior leadership. I think this is the best unit at Dallas VA from a patient’s perspective. I am grateful for Elaine Parkhurst, Jessica Menth, Giselle Rodriguez, Josh Thompson, and Dr. Colson.”

Testimonial #2

“This has been an eye opening experience for me. I believe the CIIRP staff took the very best care of me going out of their way to fix problems I did not know I had. I will never forget this experience due to the high quality and professionalism display by this unit. The OT and PT were my guardian angels. Thank you all.”

Testimonial # 3

“I have had the best quality care in the last 2 weeks here in the hospital and in CIIRP unit. I had back surgery, since that day I have had the best care I have ever had. The CIIRP unit has been outstanding in getting me up and into therapy and ready to go home. The care that I have been given has been above any I have ever received anywhere in my 45 years...I thank the entire staff of the VANTHCS for the care I have received. It has been outstanding!”

Testimonial #4-Care Coordination with Stakeholder