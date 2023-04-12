Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and also VA staff who are impacted by Intimate Partner Violence. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV – help is available.
What is Intimate Partner Violence?
Intimate partner violence occurs when a current or former intimate partner (for example, boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse) harms, threatens to harm, or stalks their partner/former partner
Emotional IPV
Emotional IPV is when a person tries to hurt their partner emotionally and mentally. It is common for emotional IPV to begin before other types of IPV.
Examples include:
- Name calling, putting you down.
- Controlling your money or spending.
- Keeping you from friends and family.
- Bullying, stalking.
- Controlling where you go or what you wear.
Physical IPV
Physical IPV is when a person tries to hurt their partner by using physical force.
Examples include:
- Hitting
- Slapping
- Choking
- Biting
- Shoving
- Kicking
- Restraining
- Hair-pulling
Sexual IPV
Sexual IPV is when a person forces or tries to convince their partner to engage in sexual activities when the other partner does not want to, or is unable to consent (for example, when someone is impacted by alcohol or drugs).
Threats of violence
Threats of violence are ways to cause fear through words, actions, or weapons to harm the partner, their possessions, their pets, or their loved ones.
Some people experience only one of these forms of violence, while others may experience more than one. IPV can be a single event or can last for many years. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated this way.
Everyone Deserves to Feel Safe
What Are the Effects of IPV
Mental health
- Sadness
- Feeling “on edge”
- Difficulty concentrating
- Trouble relaxing
- Being stressed out
- Trouble sleeping
- Nightmares
- Feelings of shame or guilt
- Blaming yourself for what happened
Physical Health
- Pain
- Headaches
- Pregnancy complications
- Stomach problems
- Bruises/cuts
- Broken bones
- Fatal injuries
- Female health problems
Social Health
- Avoiding new relationships
- Feeling uncomfortable or unsafe in relationships
- Money problems
- Difficulties trusting people
- Pulling away or isolating from friends and family
- Homelessness
- Job issues
Many People Within VA Can Help You Get Services
Contact our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) Coordinator, Tonie Williams, LCSW, at 682-398-0129.
VA employees who are impacted by IPV can contact their Employee Assistance Program.
VA can provide community referrals for things such as legal advice, shelters, and support groups.
Talk to your primary care provider and they can refer you to a mental health specialist such as a social worker or psychologist.
October is National Domestic Violence (DV) Awareness Month
The VA cares about Veterans affected by Domestic Violence (DV) and IPV and recognizes that DV and IPV is a serious yet, preventable public health problem that may disproportionately affect Veterans. To help address the impact IPV has on Veterans, family members, and VA employees the IPVAP recommends and promotes the importance of reviewing intimate partner relationships for health and safety.
Contact
Tonie Williams LCSW
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) Coordinator
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 682-398-0129
Additional Resources
The Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) invites Veterans, caregivers, employees, and the community to learn about IPVAP and other VA programs that intersect with Intimate Partner Violence.
- VHA Social Work IPVAP
- Futures Without Violence
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233): Call for 24-hour confidential support, local referrals, safety planning, housing options, and legal resources.