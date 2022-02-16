 Skip to Content

Nephrology

Nephrology, or kidney medicine, is a specialty care service provided by VA North Texas, which includes the care and treatment of patients with acute or chronic kidney disease including dialysis.

Vascular access issues:

VA access nurse: 214-857-1903

VA hemodialysis unit: 214-857-1586  (if urgent, open Mon-Saturday 8am-5pm)

Transplant evaluation:

VA transplant coordinator:  214-857-1566

Non-dialysis patient with chronic kidney disease:

For renal nurse call: 214-857-3083

VA Dialysis Unit:

Phone Number: 214-857-1586

