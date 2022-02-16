Nephrology
Nephrology, or kidney medicine, is a specialty care service provided by VA North Texas, which includes the care and treatment of patients with acute or chronic kidney disease including dialysis.
Vascular access issues:
VA access nurse: 214-857-1903
VA hemodialysis unit: 214-857-1586 (if urgent, open Mon-Saturday 8am-5pm)
Transplant evaluation:
VA transplant coordinator: 214-857-1566
Non-dialysis patient with chronic kidney disease:
For renal nurse call: 214-857-3083
VA Dialysis Unit:
Phone Number: 214-857-1586