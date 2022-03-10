Our mission:

The office of communications & community engagement is the initial contact for reporters, producers, and other media representatives seeking information about VA North Texas , its staff, or patients.

Responds to media inquiries

Provides subject matter experts for media interviews

Schedules and coordinates media interviews

Shares fact sheets and statistical information

Provides photos/images of facilities

Distributes information about VA-related outreach and events

Media relations policy

Advance notice of on-site interviews is necessary, so staff can arrange locations for media interviews or photo shoots, and coordinate appropriate story sources.

Adherence to federal guidelines regarding patient privacy as outlined by the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), requires media visiting our facilities be escorted by one of our staff members. This also ensures you receive the most accurate information in the timeliness manner possible.

Media access may be limited or denied to any area of a facility at the discretion of the VA North Texas executive medical center director, the patient's health care team, or individual physicians.

The office of communications & community engagement is required to complete VA Form 10-3203 "Consent for Use of Picture and/or Voice" prior to making or using pictures, video, or voice recording of any VA patient.

All media personnel are asked to check in with the office of communications & community engagement or VA Police upon arrival on VA grounds.

The office of communications & community engagement wear a VA-issued media pass at all times while on campus at any VA North Texas facilities or clinics.

The office of communications & community engagement return the VA-issued media pass to VA Police or the office of communications & community engagement upon departure.

Patient condition reports

VA is responsible for protecting the privacy and confidentiality of our patients. The 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) governs privacy standards for health care information.

If a patient has agreed to be listed in the hospital directory, the office of communications & community engagement can provide a one-word condition after the patient's correct first and last name, including exact spelling, are provided.

If a patient has opted out of the hospital directory or chooses not to have a condition released, the office of communications & community engagement will not be able to provide a condition update or even acknowledge the individual is a patient. Our response will be "I have no information available for a person by that name."

Applicable patient condition descriptions:

Undetermined - Patient awaiting physician and/or assessment.

- Patient awaiting physician and/or assessment. Good - Vital signs are stable and within normal limits. Patient is conscious and comfortable. Indicators are excellent.

- Vital signs are stable and within normal limits. Patient is conscious and comfortable. Indicators are excellent. Fair - Vital signs are stable and within normal limits. Patient is conscious but may be uncomfortable. Indicators are favorable.

- Vital signs are stable and within normal limits. Patient is conscious but may be uncomfortable. Indicators are favorable. Serious - Vital signs may be unstable and not within normal limits. Patient is acutely ill. Indicators are questionable.

- Vital signs may be unstable and not within normal limits. Patient is acutely ill. Indicators are questionable. Critical - Vital signs are unstable and not within normal limits. Patient may be unconscious. Indicators are unfavorable.

- Vital signs are unstable and not within normal limits. Patient may be unconscious. Indicators are unfavorable. Deceased - Death status can only be confirmed only after next-of-kin has been notified. Official information on cause of death or additional information will be referred to the county medical examiner's office. Patients have the right to restrict certain disclosures at any time. If they do, we can no longer provide additional updates.

School research projects

If you wish to interview a Veteran about their military experience, you are encouraged to contact a Veterans Service Organization for assistance. Here are some resources outside of VA:

