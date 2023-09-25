Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT)

Q: Where is the PTSD Clinic physically located?

A: The PTSD Clinic is located at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center.

*Please note that all services offered in the PCT can be offered over video, if the clinic is not easily accessible. Engaging in evidence-based treatments for PTSD over video have been shown to be equally effective as compared to completing the treatments in-person.

We will be working through VA Video Connect (VVC). Visit https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect for more information about this format for therapy.

When your appointment is scheduled, a link will be sent to the email address you have provided the VA. If you prefer to use another email, please let your provider know. At the time of the appointment, click the link provided in the appointment. You will also need to enter your physical address prior to entering the virtual room for safety reasons.

Q: If I have PTSD will I automatically be seen at the PTSD clinic?

A: No, Veterans with PTSD are served throughout our mental health service line, to include within your primary care team! Not all Veterans with a diagnosis of PTSD need to be referred to this level of care, and are generally referred due to symptom severity and/or interest in engaging in a more intensive form of trauma-focused care. The general mental health clinic is staffed with providers who also have expertise in PTSD, and will help develop coping skills and improve emotion regulation. At times, they will also be able to offer similar evidence-based treatments for PTSD.

Veterans primarily interested in group psychotherapy or developing coping skills will generally be a better fit for the General Mental Health Clinics.

Q: What if I want to try medications to help with my symptoms?

A: The PTSD clinic does not have prescribing providers on the team, and as such Veterans who may need medications to help support their recovery should discuss this with their primary care physician. Depending on the unique needs of each Veteran, the primary care physician may refer a Veteran to mental health pharmacist for assistance.

Veterans with complex mental health symptoms, who have not responded to medications offered in the primary care setting, will be referred to the general mental health clinic to receive further evaluation and help from providers who specialize in psychiatric conditions and associated medications.

Q: How long should I expect to be in therapy at the PTSD Program?

A: Veterans in the traditional outpatient therapy track can expect to be seen x1 weekly (60-90 minutes) for an average of 3-4 months. Veterans who choose our Accelerated PTSD Treatment (APT) Track will be seen x4 weekly (60-90 minutes) for 3-4 weeks.