Prevention of amputation in veterans everywhere

The goal of PAVE is to help prevent or delay limb loss.

Your case would be managed by a rehabilitation physician, vascular and orthopedic surgeons, nurse podiatrist, therapist and prosthetic/orthotic staff. PAVE will follow you from entry into the VA health-care system, through all levels of care, and back into the community.

The PAVE Clinic is an outpatient & inpatient referral clinic with a goal of prevention of foot sores or amputation.

Amputation care and rehabilitation is provided for a Veteran who has had an amputation.

Care and treatment of foot blisters, open sores, and associated medical problems, are provided to the Veteran, as needed.