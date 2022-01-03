Prevention of amputation in veterans everywhere
PAVE expands the care and treatment of Veterans at risk for amputation or who have a prior amputation.
The goal of PAVE is to help prevent or delay limb loss.
Your case would be managed by a rehabilitation physician, vascular and orthopedic surgeons, nurse podiatrist, therapist and prosthetic/orthotic staff. PAVE will follow you from entry into the VA health-care system, through all levels of care, and back into the community.
The PAVE Clinic is an outpatient & inpatient referral clinic with a goal of prevention of foot sores or amputation.
Amputation care and rehabilitation is provided for a Veteran who has had an amputation.
Care and treatment of foot blisters, open sores, and associated medical problems, are provided to the Veteran, as needed.
- To provide treatment by a team of specialists.
- To prevent amputation through early detection and treatment of the patient.
- Education about proper foot care.
- Prosthetic & podiatry referrals
- Patient education
- Follow-up evaluations
In order to be seen in the PAVE clinic, a Veteran must be referred by their primary care physician. If the Veteran has a history of diabetes or any other condition which might cause permanent or increased loss of feeling or blood flow in their feet or lower legs, they are encouraged to ask for a referral to the PAVE clinic.
Veterans with the following health problems or risk factors:
- Diabetes
- Poor circulation
- Decreased use of lower legs
- Non-healing sores of the lower legs
- Amputee
- Cellulitis of lower legs
- Foot deformities
- Smoking
- Stop Smoking
- Control blood sugar and blood pressure
- Exercise regularly as ordered by your physician
- Try to keep normal body weight
- Eat a well balanced diet
- Wear supportive, comfortable shoes
- Sit with legs uncrossed
- Avoid sandals or shoes with sling-back heels or open toe
Foot problems can become a major concern for Veterans with diabetes. This is why Veterans with diabetes are 15 times more likely to have a foot or lower leg amputation than those without diabetes. Early treatment can reduce the risk of serious infection or amputation.
We encourage our Veterans to talk with their doctor if they notice any of the following:
- Redness
- Swelling
- Bruises
- Corns
- Calluses
- Blisters
- Burns
- Punctures
- Cuts
- Fungus infections
- Ingrown toenails
- Other foot problems