 Skip to Content

Veterans transportation system (VTS)

VTS provides rides for Veterans who have scheduled appointments.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Bonham bus:

  • 7 a.m. departs Bonham, 9 a.m. arrives at Dallas 

  • 2 p.m. departs Dallas, 4 p.m. arrives at Bonham

 

Only for Veterans who have scheduled appointments in Dallas between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Shuttle departs as soon as all Veterans are ready to return, but no later than 2 p.m.

Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 to reserve a ride. Seating is limited and must be scheduled at a minimum 24 hours before your trip. Riders should arrive at shuttle stops 30 minutes prior to departure times for check in and screening procedures.

Ft. Worth shuttle:

  • 7 a.m. departs Ft. Worth, arrives in Grand Prairie at 7:30 a.m. and Dallas at 8 a.m.
  • 2 p.m. departs Dallas, arrives in Grand Prairie at 2:30 p.m. and Ft. Worth at 3 p.m.

 

Only for Veterans who have scheduled appointments in Dallas between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Shuttle departs as soon as all Veterans are ready to return, but no later than 2 p.m.

Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 to reserve a ride. Seating is limited and must be scheduled at a minimum 24 hours before your trip. Riders should arrive at shuttle stops 30 minutes prior to departure times for check in and screening procedures.

Dallas Bridge shuttle:

  • 9:45 a.m. departs "the Bridge," arrives in Dallas at 10 a.m.
  • 1 p.m. departs Dallas, arrives at "the Bridge" at 1:15 p.m.
 
Door to door transports:
  • Available on a case by case basis
  • Appointments between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Dependent upon Veteran location and driver availability
  • Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 to have a door to door trips set up.

Polk Street shuttle:

  • Departs Dallas at 8 a.m., arrives at Polk Street at 8:30 a.m.
  • Departs Dallas at 9 a.m., arrives at Polk Street at 9:30 a.m.
  • Departs Dallas at 10 a.m., arrives at Polk Street at 10:30 a.m.
  • Departs Dallas at 11 a.m., arrives at Polk Street at 11:30 a.m.
  • Departs Dallas at 1 p.m., arrives at Polk Street at 1:30 p.m.
  • Departs Dallas at 2 p.m., arrives at Polk Street at 2:30 p.m.
  • Departs Dallas at 3 p.m., arrives at Polk Street at 3:30 p.m.

 

Runs M-F 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 if you have questions or concerns.

Tyler shuttle:

  • Departs Tyler at 6 a.m., arrives at Lindale Stop at 6:30 a.m., arrives at Duke's Travel Plaza at 7 a.m. and Dallas at 8 a.m.
  • Departs Dallas at 2 p.m., arrives at Duke's Travel Plaza at 3 p.m., arrives at Lindale Stop at 3:30 p.m. and Tyler at 4 p.m.

 

Shuttle departs as soon as all Veterans are ready to return, but no later than 2 p.m.

Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 to reserve a ride. Seating is limited and must be scheduled at a minimum 24 hours before your trip. Riders should arrive at shuttle stops 30 minutes prior to departure times for check in and screening procedures.

Last updated: