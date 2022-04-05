Veterans transportation system (VTS)
VTS provides rides for Veterans who have scheduled appointments.
Bonham bus:
-
7 a.m. departs Bonham, 9 a.m. arrives at Dallas
-
2 p.m. departs Dallas, 4 p.m. arrives at Bonham
Only for Veterans who have scheduled appointments in Dallas between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Shuttle departs as soon as all Veterans are ready to return, but no later than 2 p.m.
Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 to reserve a ride. Seating is limited and must be scheduled at a minimum 24 hours before your trip. Riders should arrive at shuttle stops 30 minutes prior to departure times for check in and screening procedures.
Ft. Worth shuttle:
- 7 a.m. departs Ft. Worth, arrives in Grand Prairie at 7:30 a.m. and Dallas at 8 a.m.
- 2 p.m. departs Dallas, arrives in Grand Prairie at 2:30 p.m. and Ft. Worth at 3 p.m.
Only for Veterans who have scheduled appointments in Dallas between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Shuttle departs as soon as all Veterans are ready to return, but no later than 2 p.m.
Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 to reserve a ride. Seating is limited and must be scheduled at a minimum 24 hours before your trip. Riders should arrive at shuttle stops 30 minutes prior to departure times for check in and screening procedures.
Dallas Bridge shuttle:
- 9:45 a.m. departs "the Bridge," arrives in Dallas at 10 a.m.
- 1 p.m. departs Dallas, arrives at "the Bridge" at 1:15 p.m.
Door to door transports:
- Available on a case by case basis
- Appointments between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Dependent upon Veteran location and driver availability
- Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 to have a door to door trips set up.
Polk Street shuttle:
- Departs Dallas at 8 a.m., arrives at Polk Street at 8:30 a.m.
- Departs Dallas at 9 a.m., arrives at Polk Street at 9:30 a.m.
- Departs Dallas at 10 a.m., arrives at Polk Street at 10:30 a.m.
- Departs Dallas at 11 a.m., arrives at Polk Street at 11:30 a.m.
- Departs Dallas at 1 p.m., arrives at Polk Street at 1:30 p.m.
- Departs Dallas at 2 p.m., arrives at Polk Street at 2:30 p.m.
- Departs Dallas at 3 p.m., arrives at Polk Street at 3:30 p.m.
Runs M-F 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 if you have questions or concerns.
Tyler shuttle:
- Departs Tyler at 6 a.m., arrives at Lindale Stop at 6:30 a.m., arrives at Duke's Travel Plaza at 7 a.m. and Dallas at 8 a.m.
- Departs Dallas at 2 p.m., arrives at Duke's Travel Plaza at 3 p.m., arrives at Lindale Stop at 3:30 p.m. and Tyler at 4 p.m.
Shuttle departs as soon as all Veterans are ready to return, but no later than 2 p.m.
Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 to reserve a ride. Seating is limited and must be scheduled at a minimum 24 hours before your trip. Riders should arrive at shuttle stops 30 minutes prior to departure times for check in and screening procedures.