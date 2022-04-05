Veterans transportation system (VTS)

Bonham bus:

7 a.m. departs Bonham, 9 a.m. arrives at Dallas

2 p.m. departs Dallas, 4 p.m. arrives at Bonham

Only for Veterans who have scheduled appointments in Dallas between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Shuttle departs as soon as all Veterans are ready to return, but no later than 2 p.m.

Call 1-800-924-8387, extension 36815 to reserve a ride. Seating is limited and must be scheduled at a minimum 24 hours before your trip. Riders should arrive at shuttle stops 30 minutes prior to departure times for check in and screening procedures.