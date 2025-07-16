Christy Castro

With a robust career spanning over 30 years, Dr. Castro has honed her skills in critical care and nursing leadership. Her Veteran centric journey began in 2007 when she joined the VA as a nurse manager for the Transitional Care Unit, later transitioning to the Medical and Coronary ICU. In 2016, she assumed the role of Chief Nurse of the Geriatrics and Extended Care / Spinal Cord Injury Center. Her dedication to the field is further underscored by her long-standing service on the Clinical Practice Committee, where she served as the committee chair from 2009 to September 2018 and currently served as the Nurse Executive advisor . In 2020, she took on her current role as Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services -Patient Flow.

Dr. Castro's leadership is not confined to a single domain but extends across a diverse spectrum of healthcare services. She oversees acute care, critical care, Emergency Department, Community Living Centers (Dallas and Bonham), inpatient mental health, Perioperative, and Patient Flow support services. Her role as the Deputy nurse executive overseeing the nursing professional practice committee and staffing methodology further solidifies her position as a versatile leader.

Dr. Castro's unwavering commitment to continuous learning is a testament to her dedication to the nursing profession. Her academic journey is marked by significant achievements, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1993, MS in Health Care Administration in 2006, MS in Nursing in 2017, and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice Executive Leadership in 2023. Her pursuit of excellence is further underscored by her two national certifications: Certified Critical Care Nurse (CCRN) and Nurse Executive Board Certified (NE-BC). She is also certified by the Lean Six Signa Green Belt.