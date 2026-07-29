Gwendella C. Robinson 

Dr. Robinson began her VA career at VA North Texas in 2009, as an infection prevention & control coordinator, and then became the chief of sterile processing service in 2010.

In 2012, Dr. Robinson became the associate chief nurse for perioperative care, where she was responsible for clinical, programmatic, and administrative oversight of nursing. In addition, she was the acting chief of quality management in 2014, responsible for continuous readiness, external regulatory compliance, patient safety, quality of care, and risk management. In 2015, Dr. Robinson became deputy associate director for patient care services, where she continued to implement excellent care to Veterans.

Prior to joining VA, Dr. Robinson was the service line leader for surgical services at UT Southwestern. Dr. Robinson served over 20 years on active duty and retired in 2007, as a Navy Nurse Corps Officer. Dr. Robinson was deployed during Desert Shield/Desert Storm and provided medical support during Operation Iraqi Freedom; she understands the unique needs of Veterans and strives to create an environment conducive to healing the visible and invisible wounds.

Dr. Robinson is a board-certified nurse executive by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is an advisory board member for the University of Texas at Arlington and West Coast University.

Dr. Robinson currently serves on the National Nurse Executive Leadership Board and the VISN 4 Nurse Executive Council. She encourages evidence-based practice, nursing research, and clinical excellence in nursing care.

Dr. Robinson received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Norfolk State University, A Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies at Norfolk State University, a Master of Science Degree in Management and Leadership at Webster University, a Master of Science in Health Sciences/Public Health at Touro University, and a Doctor of Health Sciences Degree at A.T. Still University.