Dr. Arris began her VA career in 1998 at the Thomas T. Connally Veterans Medical Center. After working for Central Texas Veterans Health Care System for over 15 years in various capacities (student nurse, staff nurse, nurse manager, chief nurse). She joined VA North Texas Health Care System in 2014 as the chief nurse of Bonham. She is the third generation of her family working at the Bonham facility, preceded by her father and grandfather. In 2017 she was selected as deputy associate director/patient care services (deputy nurse executive).

Dr. Arris obtained an Associate of Applied Science from Temple College and became a registered nurse in 2000. In 2002, she graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a certification in Medical/Surgical Nursing. She was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, Delta Theta Chapter, in 2003. In 2005, Dr. Arris earned a Master of Science in Nursing and a Nursing Education Certification from UTA. In addition, she published “Program Evaluation in Graduate Nursing Education: Hardiness as a Predictor of Success among Nursing Administration Students.” In the September-October 2005 issue of the Journal of Professional Nursing. She completed the Center for Government Leadership’s Excellence in Government Fellows Program in 2009, preparing her for a future executive career field position. Dr. Arris obtained a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Alabama in 2015. Her research project examined Readmission Rates with Post Discharge Follow-Up Calls by Ambulatory Care Nursing Staff (Protocol ID 7039 Exempt Review). Dr. Arris mentors and precepts staff through the DNP program with the most recent publication: Evaluating the Efficacy of an Evidence-Based Charge Nurse Professional Development Activity at a Highly Complex Veterans Affairs Medical Center, available at PubMed.gov at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34802010/ and Europe PMC at https://europepmc.org/article/med/34802010.

Dr. Arris has been married 28 years to her husband Randy and has three boys, Randy Jr., and twins Carson and Caleb. Dr. Arris volunteers as club manager for the Fannin 4H Club and educates kids on healthy lifestyle choices, consumer decision-making, and community service. Dr. Arris serves on the Bonham ISD School Board. Previously, she served on three Nursing Advisory Councils: Texas A&M University-Commerce, Grayson College, and Paris Junior College. Dr. Arris served on the Fannin County Hospital Authority Board in 2016. She is a member of Texas and American Nursing Associations. She enjoys spending time with her family, volunteering in her community, and caring for those who have served.