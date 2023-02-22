General Practice Residency in Dentistry

The Department of Veterans Affairs is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all applicable employment discrimination laws, including those that prohibit discrimination based on age, race, color, national origin, sex, religious belief, disability, sexual orientation, or any other basis protected by Federal Fair Employment Practice Laws.

Candidates are ranked numerically based on their candid responses to questions the GPR Selection Committee asks. An assignment of a score from 0 to 20, with the highest rating of 20, is given for each candidate's responses. A summation of these scores will determine the final score. Additional documentation supplied by the Pass application process, including class rank and faculty recommendations, is also seriously evaluated.

Requirements For Application:

1. All applicants must be U.S. citizens.

2. All applicants must be enrolled or graduated from ADA Accredited Dental School.

3. All applicants must complete an official application through the Postdoctoral Application Support Service called ADEA PASS. There is no MATCH participation.

4. All applicants must submit VA Form 10-2850d, "Application for Health Professions Trainees," directly to the agency.

5. Dental school graduates must have completed Part I and Part II of the National Board Examination before starting the GPR Program.

6. Applicants must be proficient in the English language.

7. Applicants will be selected by the GPR Director and the Dental Residency Review Board for an interview, which the applicant must attend.

8. Meet licensure requirements to practice in a state or territory of the United States or the District of Columbia.

9. State licensure at the time of application is not required for one-year residents

How To Apply

All applicants must complete an official application through the Postdoctoral Application Support Service: ADEA PASS

Complete application form (VA Form10-2850D) and send to:

VANTHCS, Dental Service (160)

Program Director

Attn: Dr. Francisco Garcia-Penna

General Practice Residency

4500 S. Lancaster Road

Dallas, TX 75216

(214) 857-1082