Post-baccalaureate registered nurse residency program
Thank you for your interest in the post-baccalaureate registered nurse residency (PBRNR) program. We aim to bridge education and practice by developing novice baccalaureate nurses into safe, competent professionals who will care for Veterans using clinical evidence to guide practice.
How to apply:
- Application: VA Form 10-2850D & OPM OF306
- Applicants will be contacted if selected for an interview.
- Resume
- Official graduate school transcripts. Note: No transcript weblinks will be accepted.
- Mail official transcripts to: Katrina Booker
- Essay addressing (no more than 1,000 words):
- Why you are interested in the program?
- Why you want to care for Veterans?
- Five year career goals.
- Personal Statement:
- What are your aspirations for a VA Residency program?
- Note: Limit to one (1) page
- Two (2) letters of recommendation: one academic and one professional letter in sealed envelopes or emailed directly from the individual writing the letter.
- Recommendation letter template below
Support professional role transition, integration, and socialization to enable residents to:
- Transition from novice to advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse who provides safe and quality care.
- Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance.
- Develop strategies to incorporate research-based and other evidence into practice.
- Develop clinical leadership skills at the point of patient care.
- Practice collaboratively as members of the interprofessional healthcare team.
- Formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional nursing.
- Articulate a professional development and career plan that projects goals that include lifelong learning, participation in shared governance, professional certification, and clinical leadership.
- Transition PBRNR resident to the role of staff nurse at VA North Texas .
- Phase I and Phase II: Experiential Learning
- Phase III: Clinical Rotations
- Phase IV: Immersion Experiences
- U.S. citizen
- Novice nurse with less than 1 year of prior nursing experience
- Graduate of a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation commission for Education in Nursing (ACNE) accredited baccalaureate nurse program
- Meet conditions of VA employment
- Possess an unencumbered RN license by July 1st
- Minimal GPA 3.0
- Salary is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may increase depending on the current year allocation rate.
- Government Health Care Medical Plan with optional dental, vision, and life insurance.
- 10 paid holidays.
- PTO & sick leave accrued per pay period.
- 100% Protected Learning Time.
- Other VA unmatched benefits.
Tiffany Grant MSN, RN-BC
Program Director
4500 S. Lancaster Rd. Dallas, TX 75216
214-857-4463
tiffany.grant@va.gov
Atalie Henderson MSN, RN, RRT
Program Coordinator
4500 S. Lancaster Rd. Dallas, TX 75216
214-857-2226
atalie.henderson@va.gov
Cynthia Foslien-Nash, PharmD
ACOS for Education
4500 S. Lancaster Rd. Dallas, TX 75216
214-857-2440
cynthia.foslien-nash@va.gov
Gwendella Robinson, DHSc, NE-BC, RN
NE/ADPCS
4500 S. Lancaster Rd. Dallas, TX 75216
214-857-1197
gwendella.robinson@va.gov
Rosalie O. Mainous, PhD, APRN, FAANP, FAAN
Affiliate SON/CON DEAN
Texas Womens University
940-898-2401
rmainous@twu.edu