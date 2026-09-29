Program Duration

The OAA training program is a 12 month (2080 hours or 366 days) during which the residents have 100% protected time to master the complexities of caring for veterans.

Curriculum Model

The curriculum defines, separates, and integrates both classroom and experiential learning opportunities and consists of 80% experiential learning activities and 20% didactic learning activities.

Experiential Learning

The 12-month curricular program was designed using a four-phase model. The four-phase model consists of multiple rotations to a wide variety of clinics. The rationale for this approach is to provide new NP graduates an opportunity to apply basic knowledge and skills to a variety of clinical populations and cultural settings in the VA. This approach emphasized scaffolding of competencies across the organization entity and a complex system of diverse clinical services.

Clinical Preceptor and Mentorship

Our clinical preceptors are experienced licensed providers with VA North Texas who act as teachers and role models to help residents strengthen their clinical skills. Our clinical preceptors supervise nurse practitioner residents during their experiential learning which allows for protected time tine facilitate role transition from theoretical learning to real-world clinical practice within the VHA system.

Didactic Sessions

There will be academic/learning activities; didactic classes, simulation, and professional conferences for experiential learning. Information on the topics, speakers, and rooms will be provided in advance.

Interprofessional Education

VA North Texas encourages & supports interprofessional education. Residents will be required to participate in selected Grand Rounds, Book/Journal Clubs, and other various interprofessional activities that may be available. Nurse practitioner residents will collaborate with medicine, pharmacy, psychology, and nursing residents as members of an interdisciplinary team.

Professional Development

Networking, collaborating, meeting new colleagues, and building relationships is key to professional development and career advancement within the program. Residents will attend and participate in the VA North Texas APRN workgroup meetings and other special committee activities. This will allow the resident to integrate into the APRN community within VA North Texas.

Scholarly Project

Residents will identify an evidence-based practice, quality or process improvement, systems re-design, or PDSA project during their training at the VA North Texas Health Care System. The resident will be expected to conduct a literature review, formulate a solution, and propose a plan to address the problem. If feasible, the resident will implement the project. Residents will work with various faculty and committees within the VA and UTA-CONHI in the development of the project. Additionally, the residents will be expected to disseminate the scholarly project within the VA North Texas Health System. A formal poster and PowerPoint presentation will be presented by the resident to VANTHCS executive leaders and professional colleagues.

Accreditation

The VANTHC NPR Program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

Program Competencies

All OAA NP Residency Programs are competency based. There are 13 general core competency domains that are applicable to all specialties. In addition, each specialty track has additional specific core competency domains of Knowledge for Practice and Patient Care. These OAA competencies have been structured to meet the required eight domains of competence for the health professions stated by the CCNE. These domains are: person-centered care, knowledge for advanced nursing practice, practice-based learning and improvement, interpersonal and communication skills, professionalism, systems-based practice, interprofessional partnerships, and personal, professional, and leadership development.

Resident Performance Evaluations

Throughout the program, residents will be evaluated with different tools and competencies at specified intervals. In addition to being evaluated, residents also will have the opportunity to provide valuable feedback regarding the program, faculty, and training site.