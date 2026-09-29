Nurse practitioner residency program
Welcome to the VA North Texas Health Care System Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR). We are excited about your interest in our innovative and robust residency tracks to begin transition and integration into your new nurse practitioner role.
The VA North Texas Health Care System offers a Nurse Practitioner Residency Program with two post graduate tracks: Mental Health and Primary Care. The residency program is an academic partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington, College of Nursing & Health Innovation (UTA-CONHI). The Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) provides generous support for the development and administration of all VA health professional training programs.
NPR program mission
The mission of the Nurse Practitioner Residency program is to bridge education and practice while transitioning novice nurse practitioners into safe, competent professionals to care for our nation's Veterans.
NPR program goals
The overarching goals of our NP Residency programs are to:
• Develop competent practice-ready nurse practitioners with the knowledge and skills to address the complex needs of our nation’s Veterans.
• Improve confidence in practice and role transition of nurse practitioners through clinical experiences, interprofessional collaboration, and professional development.
• Facilitate the utilization of scientific evidence to support advanced nursing practice.
• Improve access to quality care by expanding the workforce with practice-ready nurse practitioners.
NPR program outcome
The Intent of the nurse practitioner residency program is to provide an intensive and innovative clinical experience supplemented by professional development activities to facilitate transition to practice for nurse practitioners. The program's expected outcomes include: (1) residents demonstrating achievement of essential advanced nursing practice competencies, (2) residents demonstrating improved confidence in role transition into professional practice while providing safe and effective patient care, (3) residents demonstrating knowledge of scientific inquiry to support advanced nursing practice, and (4) enhancing the recruitment and retention of newly hired graduate nurse practitioners in the workforce.
NPR program eligibility
Eligible candidates for Residency must be:
- A recent graduate (within 12 months of program's start date) of master’s or doctoral level nurse practitioner program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
- Minimum of 3.0 GPA
- Serving in their first nurse practitioner role for the applicable residency track.
- Citizen of the United States.
Hold current board certification in the same specialty area as the residency track focus:
- Applicants must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Primary Care or Family NP Board certification. Adult Gerontological Acute Care certification is NOT eligible for the program
- Must Hold Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner board certification for the Mental Health NP Track.
- Current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program.
Note: Although the admission priority must be given to trainees who possess licensure and board certification at the time of program entry, the OAA Nursing Education Director may grant a “90-day grace period” to highly-qualified NP residency candidate(s) whose licensure and board certification have been delayed. Candidates must provide written assurance that they will obtain licensure and board certification within 90 days from the start of the program. If a Nurse Practitioner resident fails to meet board certification or licensure requirement within the 90 days since the start of the program, the trainee will be terminated from the program.
NPR program salary and benefits
- Salary is funded by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may increase depending on the current year allocation rate.
Other benefits include:
- Government health care medical, vision, & dental plans
- Federal paid holidays
- Accrued annual and sick leave
- No call or weekend shifts
- 100% protected learning time
- Other available VA benefits
NPR program structure
Program Duration
The OAA training program is a 12 month (2080 hours or 366 days) during which the residents have 100% protected time to master the complexities of caring for veterans.
Curriculum Model
The curriculum defines, separates, and integrates both classroom and experiential learning opportunities and consists of 80% experiential learning activities and 20% didactic learning activities.
Experiential Learning
The 12-month curricular program was designed using a four-phase model. The four-phase model consists of multiple rotations to a wide variety of clinics. The rationale for this approach is to provide new NP graduates an opportunity to apply basic knowledge and skills to a variety of clinical populations and cultural settings in the VA. This approach emphasized scaffolding of competencies across the organization entity and a complex system of diverse clinical services.
Clinical Preceptor and Mentorship
Our clinical preceptors are experienced licensed providers with VA North Texas who act as teachers and role models to help residents strengthen their clinical skills. Our clinical preceptors supervise nurse practitioner residents during their experiential learning which allows for protected time tine facilitate role transition from theoretical learning to real-world clinical practice within the VHA system.
Didactic Sessions
There will be academic/learning activities; didactic classes, simulation, and professional conferences for experiential learning. Information on the topics, speakers, and rooms will be provided in advance.
Interprofessional Education
VA North Texas encourages & supports interprofessional education. Residents will be required to participate in selected Grand Rounds, Book/Journal Clubs, and other various interprofessional activities that may be available. Nurse practitioner residents will collaborate with medicine, pharmacy, psychology, and nursing residents as members of an interdisciplinary team.
Professional Development
Networking, collaborating, meeting new colleagues, and building relationships is key to professional development and career advancement within the program. Residents will attend and participate in the VA North Texas APRN workgroup meetings and other special committee activities. This will allow the resident to integrate into the APRN community within VA North Texas.
Scholarly Project
Residents will identify an evidence-based practice, quality or process improvement, systems re-design, or PDSA project during their training at the VA North Texas Health Care System. The resident will be expected to conduct a literature review, formulate a solution, and propose a plan to address the problem. If feasible, the resident will implement the project. Residents will work with various faculty and committees within the VA and UTA-CONHI in the development of the project. Additionally, the residents will be expected to disseminate the scholarly project within the VA North Texas Health System. A formal poster and PowerPoint presentation will be presented by the resident to VANTHCS executive leaders and professional colleagues.
Accreditation
The VANTHC NPR Program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
Program Competencies
All OAA NP Residency Programs are competency based. There are 13 general core competency domains that are applicable to all specialties. In addition, each specialty track has additional specific core competency domains of Knowledge for Practice and Patient Care. These OAA competencies have been structured to meet the required eight domains of competence for the health professions stated by the CCNE. These domains are: person-centered care, knowledge for advanced nursing practice, practice-based learning and improvement, interpersonal and communication skills, professionalism, systems-based practice, interprofessional partnerships, and personal, professional, and leadership development.
Resident Performance Evaluations
Throughout the program, residents will be evaluated with different tools and competencies at specified intervals. In addition to being evaluated, residents also will have the opportunity to provide valuable feedback regarding the program, faculty, and training site.
When to apply:
- Applications for the AY 2027-2028 will be accepted October 12th, 2026, 12 a.m. CST – February 26th,, 2027, 12 a.m. CST.
- No rolling admissions or applications are allowed.
- Interviews will be conducted virtually with dates TBD.
- Applicants will be notified if selected by May 2027.
- Residency will begin August 23, 2027, and end on August 18, 2028.
Notice: If you are a current government employee, please contact the program director prior to completing your application. A conversion status change from employee to trainee, including changes in benefits, will be required to participate in the residency programs.
How to apply:
To apply, click the REDCap application link or scan the QR code below. You may save your application and return to complete it over multiple sessions; however, all required sections and supporting documents must be submitted by the deadline.
Public survey URL: https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=H3DJYY3R7YMND3MX
Incomplete applications will not be accepted after the application deadline.
For Mental Health Residency Track, submit completed application to: NTX118.MentalHealth.NPR@va.gov
For Primary Care Residency Track, submit completed application to: NTX118.PrimaryCare.NPR@va.gov
Connect with our staff:
Maryann Ugoh DNP, MSN, RN, APRN, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, CNE
Mental health nurse practitioner residency program director
VA North Texas health care
Angele R. Ashley, DNP, APRN, NP-C
APRN primary care residency program director/coordinator
VA North Texas health care
Current residents:
Mehreen Ahmad MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC
Mental health nurse practitioner resident cohort 6
VA North Texas health care
Phone:
Richard Tran MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC
Mental health nurse practitioner resident cohort 6
VA North Texas health care
Phone:
Viviana Villalobos MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC
Mental health nurse practitioner resident cohort 6
VA North Texas health care
Phone:
Alison Mansoor DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Family nurse practitioner resident cohort 7
VA North Texas health care
Phone:
Brittany Edwards DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Family nurse practitioner resident cohort 7
VA North Texas health care
Phone:
Tracy Jones MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Family nurse practitioner resident cohort 7
VA North Texas health care
Phone: