The OAA residency, is a 12-month program structured with a four-phase curriculum model with 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning activities. The model consists of multiple rotations to a wide variety of specialty units and primary care clinics. Clinical rotations will be within the Dallas VA Medical Center, inclusive of surrounding community based out-patient clinics (CBOCS).

Didactic sessions consist of a variety of academic/learning activities, didactic classes, simulation, and pre/post-clinical conferences for experiential learning and evaluation. Residents will participate in a interprofessional learning environment with medicine, nursing, pharmacy, psychology and other interdisciplinary health care team members.

Additionally, residents will implement an evidence-based practice scholarly project and participate in professional development activities geared to career advancement, networking, and building relationships within the VA health care community.