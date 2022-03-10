Post-graduate psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency program
Thank you for your interest in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency (PMHNPR). This residency is designed for new nurse practitioners with a commitment to serve the Veteran population.
Accepting applications for Mental Health Residency 2022 Cohorts starting November 8, 2021 and ending on March 1, 2022.
Note: Applications must be submitted to NTX118.MentalHealth.NPR@va.gov. No exceptions will be made after the deadline.
When to apply:
- Accepting applications November 8, 2021 12am CST – January 7, 2022 12am CST
- Note: No exceptions will be made after the deadline.
- Applicants will be notified if selected for an interview no later than March 1, 2022.
- The 2022-2023 Cohort will begin on August 15th, 2022.
- Notice: If you are a current government employee, please contact Dr. Queeneth Jones prior to completing your application. A conversion status change from employee to trainee, including changes in benefits, will be required to participate in the residency programs.
How to apply (link below):
The OAA residency is a 12 month program structured with a four-phase curriculum model with 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning activities. The Residency model comprises introductory rotations, longitudinal core rotations, and rotations to specialty mental health clinics.
Clinical rotations will be within the Dallas VAMC, inclusive of surrounding community based out-patient clinics (CBOCS). Didactic sessions consists of an assortment of academic/learning activities, didactic classes, and pre/post-clinical conferences for experiential learning and formative/summative evaluations.
Residents will participate in a interprofessional learning environment with medicine, nursing, pharmacy, psychology and other interdisciplinary health care team members. Additionally, residents will implement an evidence-based practice scholarly project and participate in professional development activities geared to career advancement, networking, and building relationships within the VA Healthcare community.
Upon completion of this program graduates will receive a Residency Completion Certificate.
Our program will support a total of two residents each year.
Longitudinal activities
- Psychiatric research/journal clubs
- Teaching opportunities
- Psychopharmacology education groups
Required rotation experiences
- Outpatient mental health (longitudinal rotation)
- Community based outpatient clinic (CBOC) (longitudinal rotation)
- Primary care – mental health integration (PCMHI)
- Substance use disorders
- Inpatient psychiatry
- Inpatient & outpatient geriatric psychiatry
Elective rotation experiences
- Any of the aforementioned rotations
- MH consultation team
- Homeless domiciliary (HDOM)
- Trauma clinic
- Consult liaison psychiatry
Scholastic distinction:
-
Demonstrate proficiency in teaching employing didactic experiences and small group learning environments
-
Develop operative precepting experience
-
Interpret and disseminate knowledge in psychopharmacology
-
Enhance the partnerships between VA and academic affiliate University PMHNP programs
Practice distinction:
-
Successfully transition the PMHNP resident from advanced beginner to competent independent psychiatric nurse practitioner
-
Advance a mastery of knowledge base in psychiatric illnesses and psychopharmacology
-
Develop patient care in chronic and acute care scenarios
-
Establish oneself as an essential BHIP team member
-
Enhance interdisciplinary and collaboration and educational opportunities for PMHNP residents
Individual distinction:
-
Develop a system of introspective-assessment and self-development
-
Demonstrate exemplary verbal and written communication ability
-
Employ a system for prioritizing work-related and personal responsibility
-
Identify the importance of professionalism through contribution in mental health
- Salary is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may increase depending on the current year allocation rate.
- Government health care medical plan with optional dental, vision, and life insurance.
- 10 paid holidays.
- PTO & sick leave accrued per pay period.
- No call or weekend shifts required.
- 100% protected learning time.
- Other VA unmatched benefits.
Samitriya Kroll, MSN, PMHNP-BC
Mental health nurse practitioner resident cohort 1
Dallas VA Medical Center
Connect with our staff:
Queeneth Jones DNP, MAED, PMHNP-BC
Mental health nurse practitioner residency program director
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-0875
Stephanie Newton DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, FNP-C
Mental health and primary care residency program coordinator
VA North Texas health care
Phone: 214-857-3149
Heather Skrivanek, PhD, APRN, CPNP, PMHNP-BC
Academic advisor
VA North Texas health care