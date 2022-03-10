Post-graduate psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency program

The OAA residency is a 12 month program structured with a four-phase curriculum model with 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning activities. The Residency model comprises introductory rotations, longitudinal core rotations, and rotations to specialty mental health clinics.

Clinical rotations will be within the Dallas VAMC, inclusive of surrounding community based out-patient clinics (CBOCS). Didactic sessions consists of an assortment of academic/learning activities, didactic classes, and pre/post-clinical conferences for experiential learning and formative/summative evaluations.

Residents will participate in a interprofessional learning environment with medicine, nursing, pharmacy, psychology and other interdisciplinary health care team members. Additionally, residents will implement an evidence-based practice scholarly project and participate in professional development activities geared to career advancement, networking, and building relationships within the VA Healthcare community.

Upon completion of this program graduates will receive a Residency Completion Certificate.



Our program will support a total of two residents each year.

Longitudinal activities

Psychiatric research/journal clubs

Teaching opportunities

Psychopharmacology education groups

Required rotation experiences

Outpatient mental health (longitudinal rotation)

Community based outpatient clinic (CBOC) (longitudinal rotation)

Primary care – mental health integration (PCMHI)

Substance use disorders

Inpatient psychiatry

Inpatient & outpatient geriatric psychiatry

Elective rotation experiences