Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Residency Training Program

Dallas Addiction Leadership Training (DALT)

This two-year fellowship is designed to develop our future clinical, academic and/or administrative leaders in the addiction field. Fellows will spend at least 75% of their time on a mentored project of particular interest and relevance to the fellows' future goals.

No more than 25% of fellow effort will be for required clinical service. Specialized training in leadership skills will also be a focus during the fellowship. It is open to psychology, pharmacy, and physician applicants.

The physician can be board eligible or board certified in any specialty. The psychologist can be licensed or license eligible.



The pharmacist can be licensed in any state or U.S. territories. Recent graduates as well as mid-career applicants are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants should visit this program’s website at: http://www.northtexas.va.gov/educ_affil/DALT.asp or contact the program co-Director, Geetha Shivakumar, MD (Geetha.Shivakumar@va.gov). Applications will be accepted until positions are filled.