Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Residency Training Program
The Psychology Training Program at VA North Texas Health Care System offers a Clinical Psychology Predoctoral Internship and a Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship, as well as training for advanced doctoral trainees as part of the Clinical Psychology Practicum. Please see below for further information regarding each of these specific training offerings.
Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Residency Training are American Psychological Association (APA) accredited programs with an annual stipend for each position. Questions related to accredited status should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st St., NE
Washington, DC 20002
202-336-5979
apaaccred@apa.org
www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Internship Program
Our doctoral Internship is fully APA accredited with the next site originally scheduled during the 2020 academic year. Given the global pandemic and related travel restrictions, all APA reaccreditation site visits were cancelled or postponed in 2020. It is unclear when our next site visit will occur, however our APA accreditation will remain in place throughout this extended reaccreditation process. The Dallas VA Doctoral Internship Program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) with information included in the APPIC directory. The Dallas VA Internship abides by all APPIC policies as well as matching policies and procedures.
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The postdoctoral Fellowship is fully APA accredited with the next site visit scheduled during the 2029 academic year. Psychology Fellow must have completed all requirements for doctoral degree (Ph.D. or Psy.D.) in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from an APA-accredited institution, including completion of a Doctoral Internship in Professional Psychology (must also be APA-accredited). Internship and/or practicum experiences in relevant clinical settings (Substance Abuse, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), LGBT Health Care, or Medical Psychology) and a professional goal of working as a psychologist in the fields of Substance Abuse, PTSD, LGBT Health Care, or Medical Psychology are preferred but not required.
Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency is a 2-year program, recruiting one resident every year. The program is a member of the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN: www.appcn.org) and has received APA specialty accreditation on contingency in Clinical Neuropsychology through 2022. This program follows a practitioner-scholar training model consistent with APA Division 40/Houston Conference Guidelines. As such, this program will assist residents in meeting pre-requisites for board certification in clinical neuropsychology through the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP). Residents of the Neuropsychology program interact with residents from the Clinical Psychology program through a combination of shared didactics and professional development supervision.
Dallas Addiction Leadership Training (DALT)
This two-year fellowship is designed to develop our future clinical, academic and/or administrative leaders in the addiction field. Fellows will spend at least 75% of their time on a mentored project of particular interest and relevance to the fellows' future goals.
No more than 25% of fellow effort will be for required clinical service. Specialized training in leadership skills will also be a focus during the fellowship. It is open to psychology, pharmacy, and physician applicants.
The physician can be board eligible or board certified in any specialty. The psychologist can be licensed or license eligible.
The pharmacist can be licensed in any state or U.S. territories. Recent graduates as well as mid-career applicants are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants should visit this program’s website at: http://www.northtexas.va.gov/educ_affil/DALT.asp or contact the program co-Director, Geetha Shivakumar, MD (Geetha.Shivakumar@va.gov). Applications will be accepted until positions are filled.