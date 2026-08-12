Psychology internship and postdoctoral residency training program
The psychology internship and postdoctoral residency training program at VA North Texas Health Care System offers a clinical psychology predoctoral internship, a clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowship and a neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship. Please see below for further information regarding each of these specific training offerings.
Internship:
General psychology: 157311
Neuropsychology: 157313
Applications Due
Internship: November 3, 2025
Postdoctoral fellowship: December 4, 2025
Neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship: December 1, 2025
Psychology internship and postdoctoral residency training are American Psychological Association (APA) accredited programs with an annual stipend for each position. Questions related to accredited status should be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st St., NE
Washington, DC 20002
Doctoral internship training program
Our doctoral internship is fully APA accredited, and was recently re-accredited for the full 10 years. Our next site visit will be in 2032. The Dallas VA Internship program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) with information included in the APPIC directory. The Dallas VA internship abides by all APPIC policies as well as matching policies and procedures.
Postdoctoral fellowship training program
The postdoctoral fellowship is fully APA accredited with the next site visit scheduled during the 2029 academic year. Psychology fellows must have completed all requirements for doctoral degree (Ph.D. or Psy.D.) in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution, including completion of a doctoral internship in professional psychology (must also be APA-accredited). Internship and/or practicum experiences in relevant clinical settings (substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), LGBT health care, or medical psychology) and a professional goal of working as a psychologist in the fields of substance abuse, PTSD, LGBT health care, or medical psychology are preferred but not required.
Postdoctoral residency in clinical neuropsychology
The clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral residency is a 2-year program, recruiting one resident every year. The program is a member of the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN) and holds APA specialty accreditation in clinical neuropsychology. This program follows a practitioner-scholar training model consistent with APA Division 40/Houston Conference Guidelines and Minnesota Conference Guidelines.
As such, this program will assist residents in meeting pre-requisites for board certification in clinical neuropsychology through the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP). Residents of the neuropsychology program interact with residents from the clinical psychology program through a combination of shared didactics and professional development supervision.
Connect with our staff:
Director of psychology training
VA North Texas health care
Phone:
Co-director neuropsychology residency
VA North Texas health care
Phone:
Andrea Zartman, Ph.D., ABPP-CN
Co-director of the neuropsychology residency
VA North Texas health care
Phone: