Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Residency Training Program

Postdoctoral residency in clinical neuropsychology

The clinical neuropsychology postdoctoral residency is a 2-year program, recruiting one resident every year. The program is a member of the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN) and holds APA specialty accreditation in clinical neuropsychology. This program follows a practitioner-scholar training model consistent with APA Division 40/Houston Conference Guidelines and Minnesota Conference Guidelines.



As such, this program will assist residents in meeting pre-requisites for board certification in clinical neuropsychology through the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP). Residents of the neuropsychology program interact with residents from the clinical psychology program through a combination of shared didactics and professional development supervision.