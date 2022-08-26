RN Transition to Practice Program (RNTTP)
New graduate nurses, nurses with less than 1 year of experience, ADN, and / or BSN nurses eligible to apply
RN Transition to Practice Residency Program (RNTTP) is a comprehensive developmental training program designed to assist the post-graduate nurse or nurse with less than one year of experience in the transition from entry level, advanced beginner nurse to competent professional RN. The program consists of a 12-month standardized curriculum focused on refinement of graduate nurse clinical competencies, and development of professional nursing roles and leadership characteristics. The participant has the opportunity to perform the role, duties, patient care activities and procedures that are carried out by RNs. RNTTP resident opportunities are in the following areas:
- Medical Surgical & Telemetry
- Community Living Center (CLC)
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
- Emergency Department (ED)
- Operating Room (OR)
- Management & Delivery of Quality Patient Care
- Professional Role & Leadership
- Monthly didactic classes
- Clinical rotations
- Assigned a qualified preceptor and mentor
- Simulation classes
- Demonstrate commitment to life-long nursing practice as measured through a structured transition experience from new graduate to professional nurse.
- Develop knowledge, skills, and abilities that foster continuous learning, critical thinking, and personal accountability.
- Continue employment with VANTHCS, transitioning from trainee to employed nurse.
- Provide clinical leadership at the point of Veteran care.
- Be a U. S. citizen and meet physical examination standards
- Complete the application process
- Pass background check/ physical exam requirements
- Attended nursing school that is ACEN or CCNE accredited
- US citizen
- Current resume
- Graduate of a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation commission for Education in Nursing (ACNE) accredited baccalaureate nurse program
- Meet conditions of VA employment ·
- 2 Professional references
- Minimal GPA 3.0
- Unofficial or official transcript
- Essay addressing (no more than 1,000 words):
- Why you are interested in the program?
Why you want to care for Veterans?
Five-year career goals.
Application: VA Form 10-2850D & 306(Application for Health Trainees)
Submit application packet to:
Kimberly Goss, RN, MSN (NTX 118)
RN Transition to Practice Coordinator
VA North Texas Health Care System
4500 South Lancaster Rd.
Dallas, Texas 75216
Email: Kimberlyf.goss@va.gov
Office: 9C-305 Phone: 214-857-2269