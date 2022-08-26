 Skip to Content
Student Nurse Technician (SNT) Program

Undergraduate program for junior ( completed one full semester of nursing program) &/ or senior nursing students.

Thank you for your  interest  the SNT program. The VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) has opportunities for Student Nurse Technicians (SNT) at the Dallas VA Medical Center in the following areasMedical/Surgical, Telemetry, long term care, rehabilitation, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , Emergency Department (ED), and Spinal  Cord Injury.

Selected SNTs will be required to provide a copy of their  BLS and skills check-off list. . Positions are only open to Nursing Schools in the Dallas, Ft. Worth, and Bonham areas accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education (ACEN) in Nursing.    

  • Be a U. S. citizen and meet physical examination standards
  • Have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0
  • Complete the application process   
  • Have completed the first semester in Nursing Program when applying by accredited nursing program
  • Letter of recommendation from a clinical instructor
  • Copy of your transcript (unofficial acceptable) through the most recent semester (minimal GPA 3.0)
  • Resume’ including the work area of interest
  • Applications- VHA-10-2850D and Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)- email me, so I can send you the application
  • Letter from School of Nursing indicating your current status (must be in good standing) and anticipated date of graduation.
  • Application Deadlines: October 1st for Spring start date and February 13th for Summer start date
  • Applicants will be notified if selected for interview 1 week after deadline date

How to apply:

306 (PDF)
vha 10-2850d (PDF)

Connect with our staff:

Interested applicants send completed application by close of business day (4:00 pm) to:

Kimberly Goss, RN, MSN (NTX 118)

RN Transition to Practice Coordinator

VA North Texas Health Care System

4500 South Lancaster Rd.

Dallas, Texas 75216

Email: Kimberlyf.goss@va.gov

Office: 9C-305 Phone: 214-857-2269

Last updated: