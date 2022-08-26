Student Nurse Technician (SNT) Program
Undergraduate program for junior ( completed one full semester of nursing program) &/ or senior nursing students.
Thank you for your interest the SNT program. The VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) has opportunities for Student Nurse Technicians (SNT) at the Dallas VA Medical Center in the following areas: Medical/Surgical, Telemetry, long term care, rehabilitation, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , Emergency Department (ED), and Spinal Cord Injury.
Selected SNTs will be required to provide a copy of their BLS and skills check-off list. . Positions are only open to Nursing Schools in the Dallas, Ft. Worth, and Bonham areas accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education (ACEN) in Nursing.
- Be a U. S. citizen and meet physical examination standards
- Have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0
- Complete the application process
- Have completed the first semester in Nursing Program when applying by accredited nursing program
- Letter of recommendation from a clinical instructor
- Copy of your transcript (unofficial acceptable) through the most recent semester (minimal GPA 3.0)
- Resume’ including the work area of interest
- Applications- VHA-10-2850D and Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)- email me, so I can send you the application
- Letter from School of Nursing indicating your current status (must be in good standing) and anticipated date of graduation.
- Application Deadlines: October 1st for Spring start date and February 13th for Summer start date
- Applicants will be notified if selected for interview 1 week after deadline date
How to apply:
Connect with our staff:
Interested applicants send completed application by close of business day (4:00 pm) to:
Kimberly Goss, RN, MSN (NTX 118)
RN Transition to Practice Coordinator
VA North Texas Health Care System
4500 South Lancaster Rd.
Dallas, Texas 75216
Email: Kimberlyf.goss@va.gov
Office: 9C-305 Phone: 214-857-2269