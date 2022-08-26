Student Nurse Technician (SNT) Program

Thank you for your interest the SNT program. The VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) has opportunities for Student Nurse Technicians (SNT) at the Dallas VA Medical Center in the following areas: Medical/Surgical, Telemetry, long term care, rehabilitation, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , Emergency Department (ED), and Spinal Cord Injury.

Selected SNTs will be required to provide a copy of their BLS and skills check-off list. . Positions are only open to Nursing Schools in the Dallas, Ft. Worth, and Bonham areas accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education (ACEN) in Nursing.