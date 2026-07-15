Shuttle Service Overview

Shuttle Services at VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) are dedicated to making campus navigation safer and more convenient for our Veterans, their guests, volunteers, and employees. Operating Monday through Friday, our complimentary shuttle service is available at the Dallas VA Medical Center, Fort Worth Outpatient Clinic (FWOPC), and Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center (SRMVC) in Bonham.

Our team is committed to providing more than just transportation we’re here to support you every step of the way. Whether you need assistance with medical equipment, require a lift-equipped vehicle, or simply want guidance across our facilities, our staff is ready to help. We understand that navigating a large medical campus can be challenging, especially for those with mobility needs. That’s why we strive to ensure everyone arrives safely, comfortably, and timely.

At VANTHCS, our mission is to make your visit as smooth and stress-free as possible. We take pride in offering excellent service, treating every individual with respect and compassion, and helping you focus on what matters most getting to your destination timely. Every member of our staff is committed to offering excellence in customer service. We’re here to ease the frustration of moving from place to place, making your experience at VANTHCS more comfortable and less stressful, every step of the way.