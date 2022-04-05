Shuttle service
The VA North Texas Health Care System's shuttle service provides transportation for Veterans to and from their vehicle on campuses which offer the service.
Dallas VAMC shuttle service and hours of operation:
View the Dallas VAMC shuttle routes or text ARRVL to 41411 for arrival information.
Route Name: Patriot garage shuttle – Dallas VA (RED ZONE)
- Route- refer to facility maps
- Operates 5:30AM – 6:30PM
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Route Name: Liberty parking garage – Dallas VA (GREEN ZONE)
- Route- refer to facility maps
- Operates 5:30AM – 6:30PM
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Route Name: Freedom parking garage – Dallas VA (ORANGE ZONE)
- Route- refer to facility maps
- Operate 5:30AM – 6:30PM
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Route Name: Lot 1 Patriot parking zone – Dallas VA VA (RED ZONE)
- Route- Refer to facility maps
- Operates 5:30AM – 6:00PM
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Route Name: Freedom parking zone overflow shuttle – Dallas VA (ORANGE ZONE)
- Route- refer to facility maps
- Operates 6:00AM – 6:30PM
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Route Name: Liberty Loop shuttle – Dallas VA (NO Zone Color)
- Route- refer to facility maps
- Operates 5:30AM – 6:30PM
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Route Name: Freedom parking zone shuttle – Dallas VA (ORANGE ZONE)
- Route – refer to facility maps
- Operates 5:30AM- 6:30PM
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Fort Worth VA Clinic shuttle service and hours of operation:
View the Ft. Worth VA Clinic shuttle route or text ARRVL to 41411 for arrival information.
- Operates 6:30AM – 5:00PM
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center shuttle service and hours of operation:
View the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center shuttle routes or text ARRVL to 41411 for arrival information.
- Operates 7:30AM – 4:00PM
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday