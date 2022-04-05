VTN vans: Transportation for Veterans
The volunteer transportation network (VTN) provides free van rides to and from Fort Worth VA Clinic to Veterans who don’t have other transportation options.
About VTN services:
VTN van resources work with the Clinics and Veterans to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Fort Worth Outpatient clinic for scheduled medical appointments. Our volunteers transport Veterans throughout Tarrant County. Each month, between 100 and 500 Veterans receive VTN transportation.
Arrange a ride
To schedule a VTN van ride or find out more information about VTN availability in your area, contact the center for development and civic engagement office at 817-730-0401.
Volunteer drivers provide transportation service on the following days:
- Tuesday – Thursday 8:00am- 2:00 pm
Transportation needs outside of the guidelines for the VTN program for Tarrant, Dallas and surrounding counties please contact veteran transportation service (VTS) at 903-583-6496 for scheduling appointments.
Other Veteran shuttle services
Local transportation options
Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.
Guidelines for using VTN vans:
VTN van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The VTN van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should always wear seatbelts. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a VTN van during the van's trip back to their residential county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA facility.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for their specified time. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The VTN van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the VTN service will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses. (M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)