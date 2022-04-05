VTN vans: Transportation for Veterans

Arrange a ride

To schedule a VTN van ride or find out more information about VTN availability in your area, contact the center for development and civic engagement office at 817-730-0401.

Volunteer drivers provide transportation service on the following days:

Tuesday – Thursday 8:00am- 2:00 pm

Transportation needs outside of the guidelines for the VTN program for Tarrant, Dallas and surrounding counties please contact veteran transportation service (VTS) at 903-583-6496 for scheduling appointments.