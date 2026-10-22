VA Northeast Ohio health care
At VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
10701 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44106-1702
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Northeast Ohio health care
Stories
By staying engaged, paying attention to VA communications, and using available resources, Lamonte Jones turned opportunity into a lasting career and overall wellness improvement.