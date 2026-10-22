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VA Northeast Ohio health care

At VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

10701 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44106-1702

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Louis Stokes Cleveland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Northeast Ohio health care

Stories

By staying engaged, paying attention to VA communications, and using available resources, Lamonte Jones turned opportunity into a lasting career and overall wellness improvement.

Man in striped shirt stands next to poster of Navy Coast Guard and military man.

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